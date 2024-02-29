The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Ready to try some Cajun food this weekend? How about a “Metalachi” show?

With events highlighting women’s history month, food fests, performances and more, there’s something for everyone to experience this week.

If you’re interested in revisiting (or discovering) some classics, you can sing the night away to the best of Dean Martin, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand at the Long Beach Playhouse all weekend.

Or perhaps you’d like to question reality among the canvases at this exhibit “This is Not a Pipe: What is Reality?”

First Fridays in Bixby Knolls (Friday)

First Friday returns to Bixby Knolls with a celebration of Women’s History Month on Friday, March 1 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The monthly event will welcome guests of all ages to visit many different businesses, featuring live music, drinks, shopping, dinner and more. Businesses will stay open late to allow attendees to experience all that the event has to offer.

To help attendees take full advantage of the event, the Big Red Bus will be shuttling guests around the district for free. With art galleries, breweries and local eateries, the community-based event will surely be a crowd pleaser.

For more information about First Fridays, visit the website.

The event is in the neighborhood of Bixby Knolls, located at 4321 Atlantic Ave.

Cajun Food Fest (Saturday)

Foodies will be pleased to see the return of Ten Mile Brewing’s second annual Cajun Food Fest this Saturday, which will yet again offer mouth-watering southern favorites with live music on the side.

From noon to 6 p.m., the brewery will host special offerings from Shady Grove Foods, Battambong BBQ and Sugar & Grain Co. Menu items include classics from po’ boys to seafood boils, blackened fish and more.

Attendees can also enjoy music by Taco Gumbo. Entry is free for all guests and the cost of the meals will vary.

Visit Ten Mile Brewing’s website here for more information about the Cajun Food Fest.

Ten Mile Brewing is located at 1136 E Willow St.

Girl’s Day Festival (Sunday)

The family-friendly Girl’s Day Festival will take place on Sunday a 3 p.m. at the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden located at Cal State Long Beach.

Girl’s Day, known as Hinamatsuri, is a holiday in Japan celebrating the growth of young women. During the festival, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities and crafts highlighting the achievements and futures of young girls.

Free parking for the event will be available in lot G4. The event costs $10 per group for up to six people in each group. The cost is $5 for members of the garden. To register for the event, visit the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden website here.

The event will take place at the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden at CSULB, located on Earl Burns Miller Drive.

The Wizard of Oz Radio Show (Saturday)

Revisit a classic at the Wizard of Oz Radio Show on Saturday, March 2 at the Helen Borgers Theatre.

From March 2 to 10, the Long Beach Shakespeare Company will perform the Wizard of Oz Radio Show live on stage. Join Dorothy as she travels to find her way back home, meeting new friends along the way.

The performance will begin at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. for the audience. Admission is $15 per person. More information about the show can be found here.

The Helen Borgers Theatre is located at 4250 Atlantic Ave.

American Monster Blues and Burlesque (Saturday)

Looking for an adventure this weekend? Visit Harvelle’s for a night filled with dancing debauchery during the American Monster Blues and Burlesque performance at 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.

This performance is 21+ only, general admission costs $15 per person with a minimum of two drinks purchased. Doors open at 8 p.m., once seats fill up then it is standing room only. Live music, soulful singing, tassel-twirling and more, audiences won’t want to miss this performance.

For more information about the show, visit Harvelle’s website here.

Harvelle’s is located at 201 East Broadway.

DINO, JUDY, FRANK & BABS (Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

This weekend, sing along to a tribute of Dean Martin, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand during the Dino, Judy, Frank & Babs performance at the Long Beach Playhouse from Friday to Sunday.

The show will begin Friday and Saturday night at 8 p.m., and on Sunday at 2 p.m. General admission costs $30 per person. The performance will include hits like “Luck Be A Lady” and “Let’s Fall in Love.”

For more information and to buy tickets, check out the Long Beach Playhouse website here.

The Long Beach Playhouse is located at 5021 E. Anaheim St.

Breakfunch and Metalachi (Saturday)

Brouwerij West, based in San Pedro, is celebrating their eighth anniversary with two back-to-back events this weekend. Breakfunch runs from at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will offer beer tastings, pancakes, brewery tours and live music. Tickets can be bought here.

Then, at 7 p.m., join Brouwerij West and MBF Productions in welcoming Metalachi, a Los Angeles-based heavy metal mariachi band. During the performances, beer will be offered along with pizza and various food truck menus. For beer enthusiasts and metalheads, this is the event for you.

To buy tickets for Metalachi, click here.

Brouwerij West is located at 110 E. 22nd St. in San Pedro.

‘This is Not a Pipe: What is Reality?’ Exhibit (Saturday and Sunday)

Interested in an introspective weekend?

Celebrating 100 years of the surrealist movement, the Long Beach Creative Group will host a special exhibit “This is Not a Pipe: What is Reality” on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Rod Briggs Gallery.

With 51 works by 36 artists, the exhibit aims to explore the concept of reality through works highlighting the intersection between art and language.

Visit the Long Beach Creative Group website here for details about the exhibit and the featured artists. No appointment required.

The Rod Briggs Gallery is located 2221 E. Broadway.

