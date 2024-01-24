The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

January is almost over. Perhaps that’s great news for those doing Dry January, but maybe bad news for those feeling like they’re being swept away by the currents of time. Fret not though, for the latter can be remedied by trying new things. No, really.

For those looking to do just that, we’ve got a lengthy lineup for you this week.

If you’d like to connect more with their community, there’s a food fair with local chefs and farmers and Fourth Street’s Fourth Friday (say that five times fast). For the music lovers, we’ve got a Bob Marley celebration and a Mozart classical concert.

And for those who want a bit more of the supernatural in their lives, the Queen Mary is now holding séances every weekend.

Get to scrollin’!

Fourth Street Fourth Fridays (Friday)

This monthly event is back this Friday, Jan. 24 from 6 to 9 p.m., Lunar New Year style.

Along Fourth Street, there will be artists, vendors, performances and more, as well as opportunities to shop at the many local businesses the area has to offer.

More information can be found here.

57 Ghosts at the Queen Mary (Friday – Sunday)

Have you ever spoken to a spirit? The Queen Mary has a new attraction – a supernatural séance.

Guests can join apparitionist Michael Rangel for an immersive experience as he guides attendees through communicating with some of the 57 paranormal pals that call the historic (and apparently haunted) ship home.

Tours run Fridays through Sundays starting at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $100 for admission and can be bought here. For more information, click here.

The Queen Mary is located at 1126 Queens Highway.

Long Beach Food Fair (Saturday)

For those looking to connect with their community and expand their culinary knowledge, some of Long Beach’s local chefs and farmers are partnering up to hold a free food fair this Saturday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Admiral Kidd Park.

At these food fairs, attendees can enjoy cooking demos, exchange recipes and even take home a free, healthy and tasty meal.

The food fairs will rotate locations and run every week throughout the year. They began just this month as a collaboration between Grow2Zero Farms, Sowing Seeds of Change and Feel Good Salsa Kitchen.

Click here for more information.

Admiral Kidd Park is located at 2125 Santa Fe Ave.

Nature Weaving (Saturday)

The Office of Climate Action & Sustainability will hold a free “nature weaving” program at the Alamitos Library upstairs on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

At this class, guests can learn how to loom and weave using plants and other materials found in nature.

For more information, click here.

Alamitos Library is located at 1836 E. 3rd St.

Bob Marley Festival (Saturday)

The seventh annual Bob Marley festival is back at Gaslamp Long Beach this Saturday, Jan. 27 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

As they celebrate the reggae legend’s birthday (which is actually on Feb. 6), attendees can enjoy food, drinks and live performances from King Yellowman, Big Youth, Ms. B Royal with Dread Kennedy and more.

The Fully Fulwood Band, whose set starts at around 9:35 p.m., will be playing some of Marley’s greatest hits.

General admission is $40, and discount parking can be bought on Eventbrite for $13. Parking is free before 6 p.m.

Tickets and more information can be found here.

Gaslamp Long Beach is located at 6251 E. Pacific Coast Highway.

Musica Angelica: Happy Birthday, Mozart! (Saturday)

Speaking of birthdays, Musica Angelica, a Baroque orchestra, will pay tribute to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart at the Beverly O’Neill Theater this Saturday, Jan. 27 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The performance will feature virtuosos like flutist Stephen Schultz and violinist Ilia Korol as they celebrate one of the greatest classical composers of all time.

Tickets go from $40 to $80 depending on seating and can be purchased here.

The Beverly O’Neill Theater is located at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.