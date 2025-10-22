Want a chance to be featured in our weekly events roundup? Add it to our free community calendar at lbpostevents.com. For a guaranteed placement, contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored item.

Downtown Fright Fest (Saturday, Oct. 25)

A promotional image for the Downtown Fright Fest courtesy of Tony Martinez

Long Beach has been testing a new type of event where adults can walk around in limited public areas with an alcoholic drink in their hand, and the latest one arrives this weekend.

From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Downtown Fright Fest will take over a stretch of The Promenade and Pine Avenue. Organizers promise there will be “music, food, drink, goodies from local vendors, scare actors creeping up on you all day, and the kind of spooky-fun vibe that lets you know Halloween is just around the corner.”

It’s designed to be family-friendly until 6 p.m., when it turns 21+.

“Fright Fest is free to enter all day and night, but if you’re a grown-up ghoul (21 or older), purchase the special all-access wristband,” organizers say. “From 6 to 10 PM, it’s your key to hauntingly fun activities, exclusive Halloween experiences, and themed specials inside Downtown’s participating bars and businesses.”

More info here.

“Murdered Over Moonshine” portrayed by Roxanne Martinez and Bob Fetes in 2024. Genero and Ramona Linares dreamed of giving their children everything. It cost them more than they expected.

See the dead come back to life at the Historical Society of Long Beach’s Historical Cemetery Tour at Sunnyside and Municipal Cemeteries on Oct. 25!

The Historical Cemetery Tour is back for its 29th year and an immersive journey through Long Beach history at the two oldest cemeteries in the city, one day only. The tour features eight graveside performances with a troupe of actors in authentic period costumes portraying “residents,” running throughout the day. Everyone’s story matters, and we share the lives of the ordinary people who made Long Beach what it is today.

You can experience a whole new perspective on history while visiting these historic cities of the dead. Historians, artists, and culture bearers present local history focused on Japanese Americans, the Black community, Cambodian Memorial Flags, Dia de los Muertos, and more. Authors will be signing their books, too.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and gates open at 8:30 a.m. The tour is self-guided; you can do as much as you like, but remember the final performances begin at 2:40 p.m. Arrive by noon to get the most out of your visit. Bring a picnic lunch so you can rest and refresh yourself under the trees. Get your discounted presale tickets for $25 here.

Join us for the most fun you can have in a graveyard!

Learn more at hslb.org or call 562-424-2220.

A family health beach walk (Saturday, Oct. 25)

TCC Family Health is raising money for its community health centers and clinics that serve 40,000 children, youth, adults, seniors, and people experiencing homelessness every year.

You can help them by participating in their annual fundraising walk that includes a 5K, kids’ 1K, wellness festival and more.

It’s at Shoreline Aquatic Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Get more info and register here.

Twang City (Saturday, Oct. 25)

Get ready for a night of honky tonk and country fun at DiPiazza’s.

This show, running from 8 to 11:30 p.m., features Matt Axton, son of country music legend Hoyt Axton. Also playing are John Surge & The Haymakers and The Twang Danglers.

Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. More info here.

Howl’oween Parade (Sunday, Oct. 26)

Vince and Kris Plodzien arrest their dog, Scout, amid a crowd of more than 500 who showed up for the 19th annual Howl’oween Parade on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Photo by Bill Alkofer.

Can you say no to hundreds of dogs in costume? It’s time for Justin Rudd’s annual Howl’oween Parade in Belmont Shore, starting at 2:30 p.m.

If you want to parade your dog, the event costs a few bucks to enter, but it’s free to spectate.

The parade will be at 4000 E. Olympic Plaza (just west of Rosie’s Dog Beach and the Belmont Pool). There will also be food trucks and vendor booths.

More info and the link to enter are available here.

