The following is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo/Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

It’ll be tough to miss some of the celebrations Downtown this weekend, particularly the return of the major Juneteenth festival at Rainbow Lagoon Park. But whether you’re looking to enjoy your weekend outside or in the cool of a local establishment, we’ve found a few great options.

Local theater is back with a new performance, plus a host of artists are coming together for a major group show in Bixby Knolls. There’s also a pit stop from comedy legend Russell Peters in Long Beach for one night only.

We’ve also found two eating and drinking events, including one that aims to teach the finer points of food pairing. And we’ve also found a low-key Father’s Day event for those dads who like to spend their weekends musing over chrome details of a classic car.

There’s more so: Get to scrollin’!

INTERNATIONAL CITY THEATRE PRESENTS “INTO THE BREECHES” (Thursday – Sunday)

International City Theatre’s newest production, “Into the Breeches,” is a period comedy based in 1942 Long Beach, where a group of wives attempts to save a theater house by taking on the roles of their husbands who are fighting the Axis powers overseas.

The new comedy, written by award-winning playwright George Brant, promises a two-hour show of laughs that deftly dives into themes of injustice, intolerance and gender disparity.

Showings at the Beverly O’Neill Theater will continue Thursday through Sunday until June 25. Tickets range from $47 for single tickets to $89 for dinner and show packages. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

The Beverly O’Neill Theater is at 330 E. Seaside Way.

OH LA VACHE OREGON CHEESE PAIRING CLASS (Thursday & Friday)

Always eager to introduce their clientele to new cheeses, the owners of Retro Row cheese shop Oh La Vache have prepared a special tasting of cheese and wine made in Oregon.

Four Oregon-made cheeses will be paired with four Oregon wines or beer. And as guests work their way through the pairings, owners Jessica Sarwine and Erika Ponzo will explain the flavor profiles and why these unique pairings go so great together, leaving you just a little bit savvier than when you first came in.

Tickets are still available for the classes on Thursday and Friday, June 15 and 16 and cost $65 per person. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Oh La Vache is at 2112 E. Fourth St.

LONG BEACH JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION (Saturday)

The city’s largest Juneteenth celebration returns on Saturday, June 17, at Rainbow Lagoon Park, with hours of festivities celebrating Black culture.

The daylong event, which starts at 11 a.m., is jam-packed with music and dance performances, poetry readings and words from leaders within the Black community. Some highlights include a choir show by the Greater LA Cathedral Choir, a drill and drum line performance with dance group the Divas of Compton and a concert by R&B singer Kelly Price.

The event is free to attend, but RSVP is recommended due to a turnout of over 10,000 people last year. The celebration is from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here for more information.

Rainbow Lagoon Park is at 400 E. Shoreline Drive.

RUSSELL PETERS AT THE TERRACE THEATER (Saturday)

World-famous comedian Russell Peters is landing in Long Beach Saturday, June 17, at the Terrace Theater to perform his newest show, the “Act Your Age World Tour.”

Known for using observational humor to poke fun at racial and cultural stereotypes, Peters’ new show promises to deliver on his distinct brand of comedy that landed him on Rolling Stone’s list of the 50 best comics of all time.

Tickets for the show range from $45 to $135 and may be purchased online here.

The Terrace Theater is at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.

CLEAN AND CRISPY BEER FEST (Saturday)

If you’re a fan of lagers and pilsners, this craft beer festival on Saturday, June 17, at Long Beach Beer Lab in Wrigley will be a fine place to sample some of the area’s most creative brews.

Over 20 craft breweries from Long Beach and beyond will be pouring a variety of lagers and pilsners, plus guests can also check out a few cideries that will be in attendance. The event will also have food and a small marketplace to shop from local vendors.

Tickets for the Clean and Crispy Fest cost $54 and include a commemorative glass and unlimited sample pours. Designated driver tickets cost $25 and include a variety of sodas and non-alcoholic drinks to sample. Click here to see the participating breweries and to purchase tickets.

Long Beach Beer Lab is at 518 W. Willow St.

LONG BEACH CAMERATA FRONT PORCH CONCERTS (Saturday & Sunday)

The Long Beach Camerata singers are taking to outdoor performances with their free Front Porch Concert Series returning this weekend. Outside a home in the Long Beach area, a Camerata quartet will serenade and entertain while you enjoy the outdoor show. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and snacks.

Both shows on Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18, start at 4:30 p.m. The show on Saturday will be at a home in Los Cerritos and at Carroll Park on Sunday. Those who register will be given the address via email approaching the concert date.

Register for tickets online here.

SENTIDOS GROUP ART EXHIBITION

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Burciaga (@kimburciaga)

A new group artist exhibition titled “Sentidos” is debuting Saturday, June 17, at the Expo Arts Center in Bixby Knolls, with a massive art show and live music performances.

Over 45 local artists from Long Beach, Los Angeles and surrounding areas will be showcasing their works, from photography to painting to sculpture. The exhibition will also feature live music performances from 6-9 p.m. as well as coffee and drinks for purchase.

The show is free to attend, but RSVP is required. Click here for more information.

The Expo Arts Center is at 4321 Atlantic Ave.

COCKTAILS AND CARS (Sunday)

Every third Sunday of the month, Boomers Cocktails, a lounge in Lakewood, invites locals to come have a drink while you check out a variety of classic cars and chat with other car enthusiasts.

But this Sunday, June 17, Boomers is offering some perks for any dad who visits for Father’s Day. In addition to drinks specials, fathers will also be given a free drink on the house.

Cocktails and Cars is free to attend and runs from noon until closing. Click here for more information.

Boomers Cocktails is at 5456 Del Amo Blvd.