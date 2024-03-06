The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Ready to get your creative juices flowing this weekend?

With an Open Mic at The Center, printmaking with plants at the Museum of Latin American Art and picture-making with stencils at the Pacific Island Ethnic Art Museum, this weekend will be an artsy one.

Interested in something a little different? This Sunday, Long Beach welcomes a celebrity guest: Dexter the Monkey. Visit Fuego at Hotel Maya for a meet and greet with the “Will & Grace” star.

With a variety of events happening this weekend, Long Beach has something for everyone.

Get to scrollin’!

Swing Set Open Mic: Inclusive QTPOC-led Community Event (Friday)

Put your creativity to the mic at the Swing Set Open Mic, hosted by the LGBTQ Center. On Friday night from 6:30 to 9 p.m., community poets and storytellers are welcome to share their work.

The Center offers an affirming, inclusive and accepting environment for storytellers to share. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and sign-ups will be open until 9 p.m., first come first serve. There will be opportunities for mingling and community building during the event. Come support other local creatives at the Open Mic.

This is a free event for all. More information about the Swing Set Open Mic: Inclusive QTPOC-led Community Event can be found here.

The Center is located at 2017 E. 4th St.

Legally Blonde The Musical (Friday and Saturday)

Last chance to see Millikan High School’s production of Legally Blonde. The final performances will take place on March 8 at 7 p.m., then March 9 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Come support Millikan High School Performing Arts at their annual musical in collaboration with the instrumental, vocal, drama, stage techniques and dance departments. With over 100 performers, you won’t want to miss out.

General admission for the performance costs $20, then $30 for VIP seating. Buy tickets for Legally Blonde The Musical here.

Millikan High School is located at 2800 Snowden Ave.

Lowrider Magazine SoCal Super Show (Saturday)

Car lovers unite. The Lowrider Magazine SoCal Super Show has returned to Long Beach. On Saturday, March 9, the Long Beach Convention Center will attract automotive enthusiasts from all over Southern California to witness the annual Lowrider Super Show.

This show will feature a hydraulic hop and dance, breakdance contests, food booths and a variety of vehicles on display. Starting at 11 a.m., general admission costs $45. There is also a $160 family pack for four people available. Children under 12 and under are admitted for free when accompanied by an adult.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, visit the Lowrider Super Show website here.

The Long Beach Convention Center is located at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.

MOLAA Corner Garden Art Workshop (Sunday)

The Museum of Latin American Art welcomes all to their Printmaking with Plants workshop in the Corner Garden.

On Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., MOLAA will host a morning art workshop led by a teaching artist. Tickets for the workshop are $5 each and each ticket is nonrefundable. Attendees must arrive on time or their spot will be given away. All materials will be provided by the museum.

To purchase tickets for the workshop, visit the website here.

The Museum of Latin American Art is located at 628 Alamitos Ave.

Dexter the Monkey Meet and Greet (Sunday)

Come meet Dexter the Monkey in Fuego at Hotel Maya this Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

The celebrity monkey has appeared in “Last Ship,” “Will & Grace,” “Unleashed,” and a Ziploc commercial, among others. Guests will have the opportunity to take complimentary photos with Dexter. The educational experience welcomes families, friends and visitors to learn more about Maya culture and history.

For more information about the Meet and Greet with Dexter the Monkey, visit the Fuego website here.

Fuego at Hotel Maya is located at 700 Queensway Dr.

Litratu: Picture-making with stencils (Sunday)

The Pacific Island Ethnic Art Museum will host a picture-making workshop on Sunday. Two sessions will take place on Sunday — one from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and another from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Sessions will be taught by Chamoru artist, Roldy Aguero Ablao, and all stencil materials will be provided. Attendees will need to bring their own clothes or small fabrics to print on.

Admission for this event will be based on donation, there is a limited capacity. To sign up for this event, RSVP to [email protected]. Learn more about the event here.

The Pacific Island Ethnic Art Museum is located at 695 Alamitos Ave.

Ladies First Pop-Up at Human Aeon (Saturday)

Call your girlfriends and celebrate the start of Women’s History Month at the Ladies First Pop-Up at Human Aeon on Saturday March 9.

With women-owned businesses, workshops, food and wellness activities, the Ladies First Pop-Up invites attendees to join the festivities and honor women in the community. Taking place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the event will feature yoga, lectures on mental health, an acupuncture demo, mocktails and more.

Prepare for pure relaxation and female empowerment at the Ladies First Pop-Up event, tickets cost $30 per person and can be purchased here.

Human Aeon is located at 121 Belmont Ave.

Creative Babe: Pop-Up Market at LBX (Saturday and Sunday)

Visit LBX this weekend for a two-day Pop-Up Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Creative Babe Pop-Up Market will feature more than 50 vendors throughout the weekend.

Admission is free for all, this event is family and pet friendly. Complete with a live DJ, face painting, permanent jewelry and more, the Pop-Up Market offers entertainment for all. Not only that, the first 10 guests will receive free “smiley slippers”.

For more information, click here.

LBX is located at 4150 McGowen St.