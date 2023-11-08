The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Hopefully, you’ve been adjusting to the time change with grace.

Many of us are a little bitter, still waiting for Proposition 7, the popular “Sunshine Protection Act,” to happen, if it ever will. Still, the earlier nights shouldn’t stop you from enjoying the city this weekend. Comedian Amy Sedaris is performing at the Carpenter Center this weekend and a touring ballet company is visiting the Terrace Theater for a stunning show of “Cinderella.”

We’ve also found a very large and very cute pet adoption fair going on; plus, a Cambodian night “marklet.” And for those who would like to take part in painting a piece of what will be local history, grab your smock for a community painting event in Rose Park.

Get to scrollin’!

HOME FOR THE PAWLIDAYS (Saturday)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Little Lion Foundation (@thelittlelionfoundation)



The fourth annual Home for the Pawlidays Pet Adoption and Craft Fair is returning Saturday, Nov. 11 to the Long Beach Towne Center.

Organized by nonprofits The Little Lion Foundation and The Cat Cove, this fair will be bringing together over 100 adoptable dogs and cats ready to find their new forever home.

In addition to the massive adoption center, guests can also shop from a variety of pet vendors, eat a baked good or two and get down on some fun crafts. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to attend (the adoptions are not free). Click here for more information.

The Long Beach Towne Center is at 7641 Carson Blvd.

AN EVENING WITH AMY SEDARIS (Saturday)

Amy Sedaris is venturing from her rather theatrical New York apartment to spend an evening in Long Beach this Saturday, Nov. 11 for a rare Southern California show at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center.

The actress and comedian, known for her Emmy-nominated show “An Evening with Amy Sedaris,” among other creative projects, will be doing a show that’s part stand-up, part Q&A about her life, career and comedic sensibilities.

Tickets to the show are $55 and may be purchased online. Click here for more information.

The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center is located at the Cal State Long Beach Campus at 6200 E. Atherton St.

CAMBODIAN NIGHT “MARKLET” (Saturday)

The popular Cambodia Town “Marklet” (the name fuses “market and “parklet”) is returning to Long Beach this Saturday, Nov. 11 and will be held at the Maye Center.

The “marklet” is a fine place to enjoy Cambodian cuisine and fusion recipes and to discover Cambodian-owned small businesses in town.

There will also be live music and activities to enjoy from 4 to 9 p.m. Click here for more information.

The Maye Center is at 2201 E. Anaheim St.

COMMUNITY MURAL PAINTING (Saturday & Sunday)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cody Lusby (@rosesforrosepark)

This weekend, you can help create a stunning new mural in Rose Park alongside local artist Cody Lusby.

Lusby is the artist behind the rosebud murals you’ve most certainly seen around town. Now, he’s working to paint a larger piece at Safe Refuge that will span three walls of the exterior building.

This project comes by way of support from the Rose Park Neighborhood Association and your help will certainly leave a lasting impression on the community. If you’d like to help, show up to Safer Refuge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-12. Click here for more information.

Safe Refuge is at 3125 E. 7th St.

WORLD BALLET SERIES: CINDERELLA (Sunday)

See the World Ballet Series’ troupe perform the classic fairy tale of “Cinderella” at The Terrace Theater on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The touring ballet troupe will be stopping in Long Beach for one night only, bringing to life composer Sergei Prokofiev’s celebrated score with a cast of 40 professional dancers from all over the world.

Tickets to the concert start at $65. Click here to purchase tickets.

The Terrace Theater is at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.