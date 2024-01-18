This week, we’ve got a David Bowie impersonator in town, a grad student art exhibition at Cal State Long Beach and crafts swap by Bel Canto Books.

There’s also a “Mean Girls”-themed free barre class to celebrate the remake; that is, if you’re looking for a “mean” workout or to potentially hear “that’s so fetch” repeatedly.

If you’re looking to get out of town for an afternoon to enjoy some sweet sights, check out this week’s “Off the Clock” here.

Get to scrollin’!

SPACE ODDITY – The Quintessential David Bowie Experience (Friday)

Bowie fans – this one’s for you.

David Brighton, credited as the “world’s best David Bowie impersonator,” is performing at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on Friday, Jan. 19 from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

In “Space Oddity: The Quintessential David Bowie Experience,” Brighton and his band will pay tribute to Bowie’s colorful persona and energy through their performance of classics like “Change,” “Modern Love,” “Heroes” and many more favorites by the late icon.

Tickets start at $55 plus fees and can be bought here. More info here.

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center is located at 6200 E. Atherton St.

The London Method’s Themed Barre Class & Open House (Friday)

Get in, loser – we’re going sweating.

The London Method, a boutique barre fitness studio in Bluff Park, will host a free “Mean Girls”-themed open house and barre workout on Friday, Jan. 19 at 5:15 p.m.

At the event, attendees can meet instructors and other community members, watch demonstrations of the original method barre class as taught by founder Lotte Berk, eat, drink, mingle and enter a raffle for a chance to win an eight-class pass.

Barre classes are inspired by elements of ballet, yoga and Pilates, so dress accordingly if you’re planning to join the workout.

The London Method is located at 2236 E. Broadway.

Greater Los Angeles MFA Exhibition (Saturday)

Cal State Long Beach will host the 19th annual Greater Los Angeles MFA Exhibition at the CSULB Art Gallery Complex starting Saturday, Jan. 20 at 4 p.m., which is when the grand opening reception will take place.

GLAMFA, presented by the esteemed school of art graduation organization Fine Arts Roundtable, serves to showcase the work of artists from MFA programs all across Southern California.

At this exhibition, folks can get an insight into the current graduate cohort’s creative ideas, process, expressions and trends. GLAMFA will run from Monday, Jan. 22 until Wednesday, Jan. 31 and will be free to the public. Opening reception on Saturday will have a panel discussion.

Convenient parking is available in lots E7, E8, and G15, though campus parking requires payment or a permit.

The CSULB Art Gallery Complex is located at 1250 Bellflower Blvd. between Fine Arts Building 3 and Fine Arts Building 4 or Campus Art Store.

Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra at Los Altos Library (Saturday)

Two performers from Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra will come to the Los Altos library for a free performance on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 11 a.m.

Concertmaster Ilia Korol and principal cellist Alexa Haynes-Pilon will perform Baroque-era duets and answer questions afterwards, talking about their craft and instruments.

The community concert will also include a chance for ticket discounts and giveaways.

For more information, click here.

Los Altos Library is located at 5614 Britton Drive.

Long Beach Antique Market (Sunday)

The antique market returns to Veterans Stadium this Sunday, Jan. 21.

Those looking for chic, cheap, unique and vintage items can shop furniture, jewelry, kitchenware, collectibles, art, textiles, musical instruments, toys, electronics, sports memorabilia, rugs and much more.

Tickets are sold at the box office the day of – general admission is from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and goes for $10, while early admission is from 5:30 to 6:30 a.m. and goes for $15. Parking is free.

Can’t make it to this one? The market comes back every third Sunday of the month, the next is on Feb. 18. More information here.

Veterans Stadium is located at 5000 E. Lew Davis St.

Journaling & Craft Swap by Bel Canto Books (Sunday)

Got unused journals or art supplies cluttering up your home? Bel Canto Books will host a journaling and craft swap at Filipino community space KUBO LB on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring journals and craft supplies to swap and share with others at the event. At around 3 p.m., there will be time to create art or work on your journal with everyone at the event.

You can reserve a spot for $5 plus fees here, which comes with a free pen and sticker.

KUBO LB is located at 3976 Atlantic Ave.

Tattoo Panel (Sunday)

If you’re really into tattoos, the Long Beach Creative Group is hosting a free panel discussion, titled “The History and Changing Perceptions of Tattoos” on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Rod Briggs Gallery.

Panelists include artists Kari Barba, Goodtime Charlie Cartwright and Jack Rudy. They’ll discuss the evolution, self-expression and diverse narratives of body art, all moderated by tattoo journalist and culture writer Josh Chesler.

The Rod Briggs Gallery is located at 2221 E. Broadway.