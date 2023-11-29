The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Yes, it is indeed that time of year again – the time when the pretty lights go up, Long Beach gets mildly cooler weather and Michael Bublé and Mariah Carey pervade the airwaves.

As you get ready to stock up on hot chocolate, snuggle up with loved ones, roast chestnuts on an open fire and whatnot, we’ll help you kick off the season right with some of the upcoming events we’ve found.

This weekend, there are multiple holiday parades going on as well as and gingerbread arts and crafts for the whole family to enjoy. Plus, it’s your last chance to catch Jane Austin’s “Emma” at the Long Beach Playhouse Theatre.

Get to scrollin’!

HOLIDAYS BY THE SEA & OTHER CELEBRATIONS (Friday – Sunday)

In case you missed Long Beach’s own tree lighting celebration, San Pedro will hold its annual Holidays by the Sea event Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3 at the San Pedro Town Square.

Here’s Saturday’s schedule:

A tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

A holiday pop-up market from 3 to 8 p.m.

Arts and crafts along the San Pedro Promenade from 5 to 8 p.m.

Free hot chocolate and cookies at the Los Angeles Maritime Museum with lowered entry prices to the museum

Live entertainment including scenes from San Pedro City Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

The L.A. Harbor Boat Parade, a 62-year old tradition, will also run from 6 to 8 p.m. starting at E. Basin and going up the Cerritos Channel. More information can be found here.

On Sunday, the city will host its 43rd annual San Pedro Spirit of the Holidays Parade from 1 to 3 p.m. starting at 13th Street and Pacific Avenue, followed by a winter wonderland event at Town Square from 3 to 8 p.m.

The city of Wilmington will also hold its own holiday celebration at the Wilmington Town Square on Friday, Dec. 1 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. There’ll be holiday crafts, games, a marionette show and some snow.

The San Pedro Town Square is located at 504 S. Harbor Blvd and Wilmington Town Square is located at 105 West “I” Street.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA (Saturday)

Those looking to help support a good cause this weekend can bring friends and family to Parkers’ Lighthouse from 8 to 11 a.m. for the annual Breakfast With Santa, benefitting MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach.

Breakfast includes scrambled eggs, bacon, home-style potatoes, fresh-baked muffins, coffee and juice. Pricing is $18 for adults and $12 for children under 12. All proceeds will benefit the hospital.

Santa will also arrive not by reindeer, but by yacht to take pictures. On top of the meal, guests can also donate items directly from this Amazon Wish List.

Call 562-432-6500 to make a reservation. Click here for more information.

Parkers’ Lighthouse is located at 435 Shoreline Village Drive.

GINGERBREAD CRAFTS WITH SANTA (Saturday)

Got a kid with a sweet tooth who just can’t get enough of Santa? The Pie Bar will host a gingerbread man decorating event with ol’ Saint Nick Saturday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tickets start at $30 for general admission, which includes entry for a child and one adult chaperone, a shared table with other guests, a gingerbread man with decorating materials and photo opportunities.

Click here for tickets and more information.

The Pie Bar is located at 450 Pine Ave.

BELMONT SHORE CHRISTMAS PARADE (Saturday)

The Belmont Shore Christmas Parade will return for its 39th year on Saturday, Dec. 2nd from 6 to 9 p.m along a stretch of Second Street. The route will go from Livingston Avenue to Bayshore Avenue.

Families can line up along Second Street to see Santa Claus, elves, over a dozen local marching bands, local personalities and dignitaries, costumes and more than 100 floats from Long Beach businesses and associations – including the Long Beach Post.

East Second Street will close to traffic starting 4 p.m., and spectators can start to set up chairs and blankets for front row seats at 5 p.m. The floats will be judged based on theme execution, design originality and spectator appeal.

Parking is free at the Ocean Avenue beach lot and after 3 p.m. in the Marine Stadium parking lots. The parade will draw tens of thousands of people and is expected to be even bigger this year, so you may want to arrive early to snag a good spot.

Check here for more information.

JANE AUSTEN’S “EMMA” FROM LONG BEACH PLAYHOUSE THEATRES (Saturday)

Fans of the author of “Pride and Prejudice” might not want to miss the last chance to catch the play adaptation of “Emma” this Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. at the Long Beach Playhouse Theatre.

In Michael Bloom’s theatrical adaptation of the early 19th century romantic comedy, matchmaker Emma Woodhouse pledges never to marry and gets caught in a messy “who will match with whom” situation with a tangled web of clients and friends.

Tickets for the play on the Mainstage Theater are going for around $20 to $30 and can be purchased here. Masks for COVID safety will be available for any patron or volunteer who would like one.

For more information, click here. You can also watch a preview clip here.

The Long Beach Playhouse Theatre is located at 5021 E Anaheim Street.