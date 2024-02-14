The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Don't you miss the days when you were guaranteed a bag full of Valentine's Day Power Ranger cards and sweet treats from your classmates every year? When you went around and dropped off goodies for the other kids?

Whether you’re looking to celebrate today’s Hallmark Holiday, do some headbanging or learn something new, we’ve got you covered this week.

We have the famed Cali Vibes music festival coming back this year, an artsy car show and a Galentine’s night out event.

For those looking for more relaxed activities, there’s a Tai Chi class, archery instruction and a civil rights movement-inspired sculpture exhibition.

Get to scrollin’!

Galentine’s Night out at Beachwood Brewing (Friday)

Grab your besties for a fun night of brews, eats and tunes at Beachwood Brewing Bixby Knoll’s Galentine’s Event this Friday, Feb. 16.

Bao bun fusion eatery I Luv Your Buns will pop up with Valentine’s cookies from Just a Pinch Sweets beginning at 6 p.m. Live music for the night features powerhouse duo Joanna Gerolaga and Averi Burk starting at 7 p.m.

The event is free, but those planning to go should reserve a spot here.

Beachwood Brewing & Distilling is located at 3630 Atlantic Ave.

Cali Vibes Fest (Friday – Sunday)

The Cali Vibes music festival returns to Long Beach this weekend Friday, Feb. 16 to Sunday, Feb. 18 starting noon each day at the Marina Green.

Headlining performers include Gwen Stefani, The Roots, Ice Cube, Wiz Khalifa and Long Beach’s very own Sublime. There will also be Night Vibes after parties just two blocks from the main venue every night starting at 10 p.m. with DJs for those 21 and over.

Tickets start at $140 plus fees for general admission to the main festival and $30 for the after parties. For passes and more information, click here.

Marina Green Park is located at 386 E. Shoreline Drive, and Night Vibes will be at 105 W. Broadway.

Loiter Galleries – The Power of Five (Saturday)

Larry Stokes, creator of the Martin Luther King Jr. “I Have a Dream” statue in Long Beach, will present a series of sculptures with an opening event on Saturday, Feb. 17 at The Promenade North from 6 to 9 p.m.

Inspired by the 1955 Montgomery bus boycott, Stokes aims to spotlight the untold stories of four influential women who, along with Rosa Parks, helped spark the civil rights movement in the segregated south.

Loiter Galleries, who is co-sponsoring the exhibition with Creative Corps, is focused on supporting artists from underserved communities. Regular hours are Thursday through Saturday 5 to 8 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m.

The show is open to the public and will run until Saturday, March 23. More information can be found here.

Loiter Galleries is located at 425 The Promenade North.

Teleport Art Car Festival (Saturday)

Bringing creatively decked-out cars and dance music, the Teleport Art Car Festival is coming to Long Beach this Saturday, Feb. 17 at Berth 55 from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

It’s a unique collaborative project that features art car crews, music, performers and other artists from Los Angeles, Las Vegas, the Bay and more, spotlighting the vehicles as the crew rolls around to show off their work.

Tickets go for $25 plus fees and can be found here, along with more information.

Berth 55 is located at 555 Pico Ave.

Archery Class (Saturday)

Wishing you could be more like Legolas? Here’s your chance. The El Dorado Archers are teaching archery basics to the public every Saturday from noon to 1:20 p.m. at El Dorado Park East starting Feb. 17.

The archery club offers classes for all skill levels, and the primary form they teach is Olympic style. Those interested in learning a different style can pass the beginners’ class and seek further guidance from one of the coaches.

To start instruction, everyone is required to take a safety class, which costs $5, as well as print and sign this waiver. There are 15 spots every week based on a first-come-first-served basis, and equipment will be provided.

On top of an $8 fee to get into the park by car, archery classes go for $5, cash only, and is recommended for those eight years and older. Attendees will have to sign up the day of the class in person.

More information can be found here.

El Dorado Park is located at 7550 E. Spring Street.

Tai Chi for Beginners & Qi Gong Flow (Sunday)

Those looking for something chill to improve blood flow can attend a free tai chi class at the park at Heartwell Lake on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 9:30 a.m.

The instructors of this Chinese martial art, who have been featured on CNN, will be teaching and practicing “Yang Style Tai Chi Chuan” form set 24, which is the most popular form practiced worldwide, the teachers say.

Everyone is welcome, regardless of age or experience. Classes will be held every Sunday, so don’t worry if you miss this one.

More information can be found here.

Heartwell Park is located at 4055 N Bellflower Blvd.

SPONSORED BY LONG BEACH SYMPHONY Pictures at an Exhibition, Florence Price, and Dvořák (Saturday) Long Beach Symphony presents Florence Price’s Concert Overture No. 2, Dvořák’s Cello Concerto, and Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” orchestrated by Maurice Ravel on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. at the Long Beach Terrace Theater. Mussorgsky’s orchestral suite, composed in 1874, has become a classical staple, captivating audiences with its vivid musical depictions of visual art. Inspired by his friend Viktor Hartmann’s exhibition, Mussorgsky’s work was initially for piano solo but later orchestrated by Maurice Ravel. From ‘The Gnome’ to ‘The Great Gate of Kiev,’ Mussorgsky’s piece musically portrays a Russian gallery of paintings. The original imagery will be projected on screen throughout the performance. Starting at 6:30 p.m., enjoy dancing fountains, fire pits, and bar on the Plaza. Then, at 7 p.m. head to the concert hall for a Pre-Concert Talk before the show starts with the ability to “Sip and Enjoy.” Tickets start at $32. Purchase at LongBeachSymphony.org or by calling 562-436-3203, ext. 1.