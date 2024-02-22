The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Looking for a few unique activities nearby this weekend? Long Beach has you covered! With a wide variety of performances and festivals for audiences of all ages, this weekend is an eventful one.

Starting strong on Saturday, we have multiple events to choose from, including the annual African American Festival at the Aquarium of the Pacific. With live performances, the Festival is guaranteed to be a hit among crowds.

Along with the festivals of the weekend, Musical Theatre West is completing the final showing of “42nd Street” at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center. You won’t want to miss out!

For individuals in search of something a little different, the Intuitive Arts Fair is returning to Long Beach and spiritually guiding guests of all ages through tarot readings, oracle readings, numerology and more. After a four-year hiatus as a result of COVID-19, the Intuitive Arts Fair is back and ready to welcome you.

Musical Theatre West: 42nd Street

Dance the night away from the edge of your seat at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center for one last weekend of “42nd Street,” presented by Musical Theatre West until Feb. 25.

The musical “42nd Street” follows small-town dancer Peggy Sawyer as she works her way to the top in the biggest production in town. Suitable for all audiences, 42nd Street runs approximately two hours and 25 minutes with an intermission.

Tickets for the last few performances can be purchased here, with a wide range of seats to choose from.

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center is at 6200 E Atherton St.

Aquarium of the Pacific – African American Festival (Saturday)

Grab a friend and attend the 22nd annual African American Festival, hosted by the Aquarium of the Pacific on Feb. 24 and 25. During the festival, you’ll also have the opportunity to discover the wonders of the ocean through the different underwater exhibits.

Featuring live music, dance, storytelling and historical displays, the African American Festival welcomes guests of all ages to a celebration of culture from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The aquarium will also be presenting the Aquarium’s Heritage Award ceremony.

General admission is required to attend the festival, buy tickets as a nonmember here. For members, free registration can be accessed here.

The Aquarium of the Pacific is at 100 Aquarium Way.

Ben Hur (Saturday – Sunday)

Join the Long Beach Playhouse in welcoming “Ben Hur” for the opening performance on Feb. 24, running through March 24.

With a six-member cast, “Ben Hur” offers a fresh perspective on a biblical epic, complete with comedy and two actors making their debut.

Tickets are available here or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1. For the opening night champagne reception, tickets cost $35 per person.

Long Beach Playhouse is at 5021 E. Anaheim St.

Dine Out Long Beach

Discover a new favorite at Dine Out Long Beach from Feb. 18 to 28, the Restaurant & Cocktail Week will also feature a Leap Day/Eat Day bonus at select restaurants offering $29, $2.90 or other specials ending in .29.

Featuring more than three dozen local eateries, Dine Out Long Beach offers attendees a taste of Long Beach, from casual to upscale dining. With meals starting at $15 and capping at $55 for a three-course dinner at Michael’s On Naples, this event offers a great bite for everyone.

No tickets or passes are required. To find your perfect bite, visit the Dine Out Long Beach website and explore the wide variety of restaurants participating.

Intuitive Arts Fair (Saturday)

After a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Intuitive Arts Fair will be returning to Long Beach on Feb. 24.

From 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Intuitive Arts Fair, hosted by the Universal Mind Science Church, will be offering tarot readings, energy healings, astrological insights and numerology readings. The Intuitive Arts Fair, originally founded in the 1960s, aims to help attendees develop direct connections with spiritual energy.

Participants are able to sign up for a variety of readings which cost $20. Only cash is accepted as payment at this event.

More information about the Intuitive Arts Fair can be found here.

The Universal Mind Science Church is located at 3212 E 8th St.

Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra Community Concert (Saturday)

Looking for a free event in Long Beach? Look no further! The Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra Community Concert will be taking place on Feb. 24, welcoming an audience of all ages.

Located at the Dana Library in Long Beach, the community concert will begin at 10:30 a.m. and feature a live Q&A with musicians after the performance. The performance will also feature two guest artists, eager to share their music with the attendees.

Utilizing authentic instruments or replicas from the time period, the Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra will be entertaining audiences in the Community Room in the library. Enjoy the magic of the Orchestra for free this weekend!

Interested in learning more about the concert? Additional information can be found here.

The Dana Library is at 3680 Atlantic Ave.

Afro-Latinx Festival at MOLAA (Sunday)

Join the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) in highlighting the Afro-Latinx community this weekend on Feb. 25.

The annual Afro-Latinx Festival invites attendees to learn more about Afro-Latinx experiences while highlighting these voices and their work. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., guests of all ages are welcome to join in the festivities for free and celebrate diversity through music, dance, food, performances and more at the festival.

For more information about the Afro-Latinx Festival at MOLAA, check out their website.

The Museum of Latin American Art is at 626 Alamitos Ave.