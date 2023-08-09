The following is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo/Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

This weekend you can go big by attending the distinguished Long Beach Jazz Festival or by seeing a new stand-up comedy show by nurse-turned-social-media star Blake Lynch (aka Nurse Blake) at the Terrace Theater. For those who’d enjoy something more lowkey, we’ve found a unique local photography exhibit and a new happy hour special that’s great for unwinding with some friends.

TASTE OF DOWNTOWN (Wednesday – Thursday)

The final installment of the Taste of Downtown food series wraps up in Shoreline Village this week, with two days of food and drinks from nearby businesses.

The event, which starts on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 5:30 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. will feature sample-sized meals as well as beers and cocktails from 13 restaurants and bars including Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Gladstones, the Auld Dubliner and more.

Admission to the event is free, but sampling food and drinks requires tickets. Tickets can be purchased online (which is recommended to avoid lines) or at the event for $1 per ticket. For a package of 20 tickets, which costs $20, you can guarantee a couple of food and drink items each.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Find the event at 386 E. Shoreline Drive.

MICHAEL’S MARKET HAPPY HOUR (Friday)

Michael’s Market, the smaller grab-and-go restaurant next to the more formal space on Second Street, has begun offering a special happy hour on Fridays.

From 4-6 p.m., guests can enjoy $10 charcuterie boards that come with three choices of meat and two choices of cheese, as well as $5 glasses of wine and beer. What’s fun about Michael’s Market is that their ingredients are largely sourced from local and regional farmers, so the options will change with the seasons.

Click here for more information.

Michael’s Market is at 5616 Second St.

LONG BEACH JAZZ FESTIVAL (Friday – Sunday)

Thousands of music fans are expected to turn out for the 34th annual Long Beach Jazz Festival returning to Shoreline Aquatic Park Friday, Aug. 11.

Over a dozen jazz, Latin, and R&B artists and special guests will be performing over the three-day festival (which ends on Sunday, Aug. 13), including British vocalist Maxi Priest, former Unlimited Touch member Will Downing and Grammy-nominated artist Kenny Lattimore, who will be headlining on Sunday.

The festival will also feature panel discussions and other activities such as cooking demonstrations, a wellness pavilion and vendors. General admission tickets range from about $86-$91.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Rainbow Lagoon Park is at 400 E. Shoreline Drive.

SUNDOWN PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT (Saturday)

Vintage furniture and home decor shop 6th & Detriot is hosting a special photography exhibit on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Seven local photographers will be showcasing their works, with styles ranging from street photography and lifestyle to travel and portraiture.

In celebration of this exhibit being the first formal event at the shop since the pandemic, the exhibit will feature a DJ, drinks and a visit from local Portuguese and Filipino food pop-up, Foodologie.

The event is free to attend and is open from 6-10 p.m. Click here for more information and to RSVP.

6th & Detroit is at 105 Linden Ave.

NURSE BLAKE SHOCK ADVISED COMEDY SHOW (Saturday)

Social media star, comedian and nursing advocate Blake Lynch (known online as Nurse Blake) is performing live in Long Beach Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Terrace Theater.

In the midst of the pandemic, Lynch was propelled into stardom for posting comedic skits on social media about the chaos of being a trauma nurse. He started doing it, he says, as a way to cope with his own stress in the industry, but soon after, millions of health care workers everywhere were delighted by the relatability and charm of his work. His new comedy tour, “Shock Advised,” promises all the absurdity fans can expect from Lynch, as well as new skits and jokes from the entertainer.

Tickets for the show at the Terrace Theater start at $39.50. Click here to purchase tickets.

The Terrace Theater is at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.

PORT CITY TAVERN’S SUMMER FEST (Saturday)

Zaferia district’s Port City Tavern is bringing back its Summer Fest Saturday, Aug. 12, with all-day entertainment, food and drinks.

Electronic musical group Fartbarf, Mr. Eliminator and the Surf Beats and rock band Lucky Jack, will be performing live during the day. After the sun goes down, the event will turn into a silent disco with tunes from three DJs.

Food options for the occasion will be smash burgers by Proudly Serving LA, street tacos and late-night bites from Fantastic Cafe. Port City Tavern will be serving up cocktails plus a beer garden with brews from Trustedgut Brewing.

The event is free to attend, but patrons must be 21 years or older to get in. The party starts at 3 p.m. and goes on until 10 p.m. Click here for more information.

Port City Tavern is at 4306 E. Anaheim St.

LIGHTROOM: A NIGHT TO HONOR MEN’S MENTAL HEALTH (Saturday)

In an effort to help end the stigma surrounding men’s mental health, a new event aims to raise awareness, offer solutions and honor the lives of men who have lost their lives to suicide over mental health issues.

The event, “Lightroom: A Night to Honor Men’s Mental Health,” will feature an evening of speakers, including Dr. K.T. Shakur, President of the MBS Men’s Mental Health Support Group Long Beach, as well as live music, healing art demonstrations, food and drink, and a silent auction to raise money for men’s mental health and suicide. All proceeds will be donated to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Organizers Chelsea Breann and Jessica Savage created this event after losing someone close to them for similar reasons. Through this event, they hope to shed greater light on why men are statistically less likely to receive help for their mental health and offer resources to help men and their families.

The event is free to attend, however, you must be 18 years or older and RSVP. Click here to register. The location of the event and other details will be emailed to attendees after they register.