The following is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

No matter how strange or niche you think your interests are, there always seems to be a place to celebrate them in Long Beach. This weekend we’ve found some events that lean into the fantasy realm—from a “Star Wars”-themed burlesque show to a pirate party perfect for metal music enthusiasts (the two go together more often than you might think).

The Long Beach skate scene is also getting a shoutout in this list, with a roller disco event in Downtown and a skateboarding art show. For our cinephiles out there, the Art Theatre is showing “The Truman Show” and for dog owners, there’s a puppy festival you won’t want to miss.

PIRATE’S EVE: THE ABYSS METAL NIGHTS (Friday)

For the last decade, volunteer-based rock radio station KNAC has put on a party that brings together pirate fanatics and lovers of heavy metal music. For its 10th anniversary, the Pirate’s Eve: The Abyss Metal Nights will be invading the Long Beach Beer Lab where anyone is welcome to come in their finest pirate attire and share a pint with fellow scallywaygs.

The event will also feature food, raffles, a costume contest and more. Pirate’s Eve is free to attend and starts at 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

Long Beach Beer Lab is at 518 W. Willow St.

DOWNTOWN LONG BEACH ROLLER DISCO (Saturday)

This outdoor roller skate disco allows you to safely skate on a stretch of pavement in Downtown while cruising to the groovy tunes of a local DJ.

You can find the disco at Mosaic (an area on The Promenade between Third and Fifth Streets) from 4 to 9 p.m. It’s free to attend and rental skates will be available for purchase.

Click here for more information.

LONG BEACH SKATE CO BENEFIT ART SHOW (Saturday)

Long Beach Skate Co. is hosting a special benefit event on Saturday, Sept. 9, with live skateboard deck printing and an art show to raise money for two nonprofits.

For a donation, 10 artists will allow you to select some art that will then be printed at the shop, same day. The event will also feature live DJ sets and a skate jam with a special obstacle skate course set up in the back of the shop.

The event is free to attend and is from 4 to 8 p.m. Click here for more information.

Long Beach Skate Co is at 3142 E. Seventh St.

PUPTOPIA FESTIVAL (Saturday)

A festival designed to entertain you and your furry K-9 is coming Long Beach Saturday, Sept. 9 for a full day of entertainment, activations and even a spa for your pup.

The single-day festival event at Marina Green Park will feature a mainstage with a stunt dog show highlighting various canine-related sports such as flyball racing and high jumping, a grooming “spaw,” a lounge with food and drinks for people and their pups, and an ability course you can take your dog through.

Puptopia tickets cost $35. Click here to purchase and for more information.

Marina Green Park is at 386 E. Shoreline Drive.

SEDUCED BY THE DARK SIDE BURLESQUE SHOW (Saturday)

This burlesque show at Harvelle’s on Saturday, Sept. 9, pays tribute to the “Star Wars” universe with dance performances featuring some of the film series’ most memorable characters including Princess Leia, Darth Vader and Grogu.

Created by Dirty Little Secrets Burlesque, considered to be the longest-running California burlesque show troupe, promises to be a burlesque experience that reimagines the world of the famed films series. Tickets are still available for an 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. showing at the club.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Harvelle’s is located at 201 E. Broadway.

“THE TRUMAN SHOW” AT THE ART THEATRE (Sunday)

In light of the recent labor strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, the Art Theatre of Long Beach has begun screening older films to make up for the lack of new releases coming to theaters. This means audiences now have the opportunity to watch some of their favorite films on the big screen again or for the first time.

This Sunday, Sept. 10, the Art Theatre is screening “The Truman Show,” the 1998 classic where Jim Carrey plays the part of a man who slowly realizes he’s been living a fabricated life on a TV show.

Tickets for the matinee show cost $12 for adults; other discounts for members, seniors and children are available. Click here to purchase tickets.

The Art Theatre of Long Beach is at 2025 E. Fourth St.