The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

This weekend’s list has a little something for those who are trying to make the most of spooky festivities this month with a Friday the 13th celebration, a macabre art exhibition and a B-Horror movie screening. But, if you’re also looking to do a little shopping and dining, we’re highlighting a small business market and the return of a hatch chile festival.

We haven’t forgotten about Oktoberfest either—there’s a fun beer crawl happening this Sunday.

Get to scrollin’!

FRIDAY THE 13TH AT LONG BEACH BEER LAB (Friday)

This calendar year, the spookiest month of the year will also include the unluckiest day of the year, Friday the 13th, and Long Beach Beer Lab is celebrating the eerie occasion with a spooky movie marathon and haunted market.

All day long, the brewery will be screening horror cult classics including “Friday the 13th,” Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Halloween” and “Poltergeist.” In between movies, guest DJ Chris the Filth will be spinning spooky tunes and from 5-11 p.m., guests can shop a small market of dark and macabre art and other wares from local vendors and artists.

The celebration is free to attend, but guests must be 21 or older. Click here for more information.

Long Beach Beer Lab is at 518 W. Willow St.

FALL SMALL BUSINESS POP-UP (Saturday)

Gourmet cheese and wine shop, Wine Cheese Etc, is hosting a small business pop-up at its shop in the Los Altos North neighborhood on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Wine Cheese Etc, will be offering free samples of cheese and wine while you shop from eight local businesses selling a variety of products from jewelry, athletic clothing, ceramics, desserts and even gluten-free baked goods. The wine and cheese shop will also be offering a 10% discount on all their in-store product.

The pop-up is from noon to 4 p.m. and is free to attend. Click here for more information.

Wine Cheese Etc is at 2938 Clark Ave.

PROFESSIONAL ARTIST FELLOWS OPENING RECEPTION (Saturday)

Those who visit the Billie Jean King Library on Saturday, Oct. 14 can see a new exhibition that features the works of 10 professional local artists who are being recognized for their artistry and impact within the Long Beach community.

The cohort of artists is part of the Art Council for Long Beach’s Professional Artist Fellowship, which was a program launched earlier this year to celebrate and financially support local artists whose work has shown a high level of artistry, craftsmanship and demonstrated a personal impact within the local community.

This exhibition showcases a diverse range of artistic work and styles, including music, poetry, visual arts, film and traditional forms such as painting and drawing. Some of these fellows include notable figures such as musician and poet Micah Bournes, textile artist Brandis Rodriguez, composer Jack Curtis Dubowsky and more. This exhibition will be a fantastic place to see some of the best art Long Beach creatives have made in the last three years.

The exhibition is free to attend and RSVP is highly encouraged. Click here for more information.

The Billie Jean King Library is at 200 W. Broadway.

PANXA COCINA HATCH CHILE ROASTING FESTIVAL (Saturday & Sunday)

Southwest kitchen, Panxa Cocina, is bringing back one of its popular pastimes, the Hatch Chile Roasting Festival, for the first time since the pandemic on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14-15.

At the restaurant, guests can opt to purchase a bag of hatch green chiles and have them roasted fresh on-site. Panxa is also offering a special menu with a variety of dishes that feature the flavorful green chile.

The two-day event will also feature live music and entertainment as well as a pop-up market showcasing goods by local vendors and artists. The festival on both days is from noon to 4 p.m. Those who want to buy a batch of the hatch green chiles are encouraged to pre-order. Click here for more information.

Panxa Cocina is at 3937 E. Broadway.

MeMENTO MORI AND THE MACABRE (Saturday & Sunday)

The Long Beach Creative Group is leaning into the spooky season with a new exhibition titled “Memento Mori and the Macabre,” featuring artwork from local artists that explore the impermanence of life.

Though the exhibition portion of the gallery will be open until Nov. 11 at the Rod Briggs Gallery, opening receptions on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14-15 will offer guests a taste of the Halloween spirit through various eerie entertainment and activations, including tarot card readings, performances of music from “Phantom of the Opera” and classic horror literature readings from authors Edgar Allen Poe, Mary Shelley and more. Costumes are highly encouraged.

The event, which is from 1-4 p.m. on both days, is free to attend. Click here for more information.

The Long Beach Creative Group/Rod Briggs Gallery is at 2221 E. Broadway.

B-HORROR MOVIE SCREENING (Sunday)

If you’re a fan of watching scary movies, especially in October, but are looking to mix up your watch list, this movie screening of “Plan 9 from Outer Space” at The Wicked Wolf on Sunday, Oct. 15 is a great option.

The 1959 film, directed by Ed Wood, is a B-movie science fiction-horror film that has captivated audiences for decades, and not entirely for the best of reasons. Still, despite its criticism (some even calling it the worst film ever made), the cult film explores many of the classic fears that have been told and retold in media for generations: alien invasions, doomsday weapons, even zombies.

So whether or not you might actually feel spooked while watching the film, there’s something to be said about the bonding experience of watching an arguably terrible film together. Plus, there will be cocktails.

Tickets cost $10. If you purchase tickets in advance, you’ll get a $5 credit toward your first cocktail. Click here for more information.

The Wicked Wolf is at 2332 Pacific Ave.

WALKTOBERFEST (Sunday)

Saving you the trouble of picking which local spot you want to celebrate this Oktoberfest season is Walktoberfest, a Bixby Knolls brewery crawl on Sunday, Oct. 15.

From 3-7 p.m., guests can hop on a Big Red Bus and get complimentary rides to various breweries, bars and restaurants around Bixby Knolls. Many of the locations will have various Oktoberfest-themed music and entertainment and attendees are encouraged to dress up in festive lederhosen or dirndl.

Walktoberfest is free to attend, food and drinks are not. Click here for more information.

Meet up for Walktoberfest is at Rasselbock Kitchen located at 4020 Atlantic Ave.