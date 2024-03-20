The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Ready for a busy weekend? Long Beach has you covered.

Cultural events in Long Beach this weekend include the International Children’s Day Festival at the Aquarium of the Pacific as well as an authentic Vietnamese Cooking Class at Partake Collective. Gain some new knowledge and broaden your horizons at these cultural events.

Interested in sustainability? Visit the “What Can You Make With This?” workshop at Rancho Los Alamitos and learn about integrating trash and recycled materials into fashion. Create some unique looks for your wardrobe and turn your trash into treasure this Saturday.

Get to scrollin’!

Night Dive at the Aquarium of the Pacific (Friday)

Celebrate the spring season with the Aquarium of the Pacific from 7:30 to 11 p.m. this Friday.

The Night Dive is an 18+ exclusive event featuring DJs, live bands, drinks and a wide variety of food trucks selling fresh meals. The featured food trucks include Doctor Lobster, Heritage LA Kitchen, Kogi, Surfer Tacos and Wetzside Pretzels. Enjoy delicious food and entertainment during your deep-dive into marine life.

This event costs $64.95 for non-members and $51.95 for Aquarium members. Tickets can be purchased here. For more information about the Night Dive, visit the Aquarium of the Pacific’s website.

The Aquarium of the Pacific is located at 100 Aquarium Way.

Brite & Berry Skate-a-Palooza (Saturday)

Looking for a free, family-friendly event this weekend? Located at Pigeon’s Roller Rink, TLS toys will be hosting the Brite & Berry Skate-a-Palooza, the first 300 guests skate for free. This Saturday, come skate with Strawberry Shortcake and Rainbow Brite from 1 to 4 p.m. with your friends, family and children.

Visit the Skate-a-Palooza to celebrate the launch party for TLS Toy and their upcoming mega releases for Rainbow Brite and Strawberry Shortcake. With giveaways, prizes and endless fun, the Brite & Berry Skate-a-Palooza will entertain and excite all. Be sure to arrive early to skate for free.

For more information about the Skate-a-Palooza, visit Pigeon’s Roller Rink here. For more information about TLS Toy, visit the TLS Toy website.

Pigeon’s Roller Rink is located in the 2ND and PCH shopping center at 6400 E. Pacific Coast Highway.

What Can You Make With This? (Saturday)

Interested in sustainable fashion? The “What Can You Make With This?” event invites you to expand your wardrobe utilizing your own recycled materials on March 23.

From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., artist Amy Bauer will be leading the “Trashion” sustainability workshop at Rancho Los Alamitos. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own clean trash, such as cardboard tubes, broken jewelry and take-out containers. With the help of artist Amy Bauer, attendees will learn how to create sustainable fashion pieces with such items.

This workshop is free for all and no reservations are required to attend. For more information, visit the Rancho Los Alamitos website here.

Rancho Los Alamitos is located at 6400 E. Bixby Hill Road.

International Children’s Day Festival (Saturday)

Celebrate the achievements and talents of children from all cultures at the Aquarium of the Pacific this Saturday.

In honor of the 21st annual International Children’s Day Festival, the event will feature many performances and cultural presentations by children. The Young Hero Award will also be presented during the International Children’s Day Festival, highlighting youth and the impact a student has made on the environment.

The festival is free with general admission to the aquarium. General admission for adults costs $44.95 and for children ages three to 11 the tickets cost $29.95. For more information on ticket pricing, click here.

The Aquarium of the Pacific is located at 100 Aquarium Way.

Second Annual Garden Chef Competition (Saturday)

Sowing Seeds of Change (SSC) is excited to host the second annual Garden Chef Competition this Saturday. From 4 to 7 p.m., chefs will be battling it out for the title of 2024 Garden Chef.

The annual Garden Chef Competition pairs up four professional chefs with four SSC students to compete in a live cooking competition using fresh ingredients from their garden. In an effort to empower marginalized youth through involvement in a local food system, SSC works with the students to promote sustainable living and environmental responsibility through food. Through this competition, SSC hopes to raise $10,000 to continue funding the program.

Tickets can be purchased here and range from $145 to $200.

This event will be held at 620 San Francisco Ave.

Yoga on the Farm (Sunday)

Ready for some relaxation? Farm Lot 59 will be hosting a morning yoga session at 10 a.m. this Saturday.

Guests will need to bring their own yoga mat, water and a blanket to the session. All different levels are welcome to attend, and the pricing is on a sliding scale. Guests are welcome to pay what they can. Come zen out with Farm Lot 59 on Saturday and learn more about the nonprofit.

Tickets must be purchased beforehand, visit the Farm Lot 59 website to buy your tickets today.

Farm Lot 59 is located at 2714 California Ave.

Authentic Vietnamese Cooking Class (Sunday)

From 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, local chef Nicole Nguyen will lead the four-course Vietnamese cooking class, where attendees will learn how to make an appetizer, entree, side and a dessert. Seafood toast, shaken toast with garlic noodles, vegetable stir fry and a Vietnamese coffee Crème Brûlée will all be meticulously created at the cooking class. With mouth-watering flavors and a Vietnamese twist on a classic dessert, this cooking class will leave attendees hungry for more recipes.

Tickets for the class cost $95 per person, these tickets can be purchased here.

Partake Collective is located at 456 Elm Ave.

Bark in the Park Dirtbags Baseball game (Sunday)

Ready baseball fans? Come support the Long Beach State Dirtbags at the Bark in the Park baseball game against Cal State Fullerton this Sunday.

At 1 p.m., join the Bark in the Park event, presented by Beachwood Brewing at Blair Field. Attendees are encouraged to dress up their dogs, enjoy the game and participate in a few in-game activities.

Tickets are available online on the Long Beach State Athletics website.

Blair Field is located at 4700 Deukmejian Dr.

“Once Upon the Sun & Sea: Indigenous Philippine Stories” Book Event (Sunday)

Another free, family-friendly event in Long Beach this weekend is the book reading and signing of a new children’s book, “Once Upon the Sun & Sea: Indigenous Philippine Stories,” at Filipina-owned boutique Sweet Threads. Bring your children and enjoy a celebration of Filipino culture.

The 100-page illustrated book offers readers a look into Indigenous Philippine cultural heritage through storytelling. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. Along with the reading and book signing, attendees of all ages will have the opportunity to create their own art and eat authentic Filipino snacks.

Limited copies of the book will be available for purchase. For more information about the book, visit the Once Upon the Sun and Sea website.

Sweet Threads is located at 4812 2nd St.