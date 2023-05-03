The following is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo/Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Welcome back to another weekly dose of events to check out in Long Beach this weekend. In the event that you’ve come looking for Cinco de Mayo festivities, you won’t find them here, sorry. Instead, check back to our website tomorrow for some event suggestions and a list of the Long Beach Post’s favorite taco joints.

As for this weekend’s events, we’ve found a wide variety, from a popular Filipino festival and a pop-up craft market to a moving new theater production and an interactive vehicle playtime for children. And, with the advent of the “Star Wars”-inspired May the Fourth holiday on Thursday, we’ve also found a fun celebration of the unofficial holiday at a local brewery.

Get to scrollin’!

MAY THE FOURTH “STAR WARS” CELEBRATION (Thursday)

Long Beach Beer Lab is going all out for the unofficial “Star Wars” holiday, May the Fourth (be with you), on Thursday with “Star Wars” movie marathons all weekend, special themed beer and dessert pairings, banana milk slushies and also a costume contest on Thursday only.

Thursday’s event also coincides with a new beer release by the brewery—in honor of May the Fourth, they’ve dubbed it the “Darth Star.” The beer is a Vienna-style Mexican Lager, according to the brewery, that was inspired by Cinco de Mayo on Friday.

Long Beach Beer Lab is at 518 W. Willow St.

BRING THE NOISE AAPI STUDENT ART EXHIBITION (Thursday)

In the leadup to Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) month this May, Long Beach creative agency Intertrend sent out a call to Asian American youth from across the county and asked them to send their artistic submissions that explored the subject of mental health in relation to their life experience and culture. Out of over 300 submissions, 10 winners were selected (and awarded prize money from a $10,000 pool) and now those winning selections will be shown at the Billie Jean King Library Thursday, May 4.

The exhibition features a variety of artistic works, from paintings to written essays, poems, video and song. The event, which is from 5-7 p.m., will also include a panel discussion featuring leading figures in mental health and in the Asian American community. After the event, guests are invited to watch a film screening of Disney’s “Raya and the Lost Dragon” at 7:45 p.m. at Lincoln Park nearby the library.

The event is free to attend, but guests are asked to RSVP. Click here for more information and to RSVP.

The Billie Jean King Main Library is at 200 W. Broadway.

LANDMARK THEATRE’S “ASSASSINS” (Friday – Sunday)

The Landmark Theatre Company returns to stage for the first time this year with its production of “Assassins” by legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim.

Musicals by Stephen Sondheim generally need no introduction, but “Assassins” is a somewhat obscure production overshadowed by other very prominent musicals of his (“Sweeney Todd,” for example), so here’s the gist: Set in an all-American psychedelic-looking carnival house, audiences explore the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the presidents of the United States. It’s a dark comedy that aims to undress a sinister side of the American dream and has, to much success, captivated audiences since its first Broadway production in 2004.

Landmark Theatre Company brings the Tony-award-winning musical to life with a stellar cast, dynamic set design and a full theater orchestra with shows Friday through Sunday, May 5-7, at First Congregational Church of Long Beach. Tickets range from $30-$60 and may be purchased online here. Those unable to see a showing this weekend can still catch the show again next weekend until May 14.

First Congregational Church of Long Beach is at 241 Cedar Ave.

4TH ANNUAL LONG BEACH FILIPINO FESTIVAL (Saturday)

The Long Beach Filipino Festival returns for a fourth year on Saturday, May 6, in a day-long event celebrating Filipino history and culture through food, dance, music and community.

Since its inaugural event in 2018, the homegrown event has swelled in popularity due to the leading Filipino talent it pulls from across the world to perform at the festival. This year is its biggest lineup yet with 15 artists, musicians and performers taking stage. Headling this year is Portland-based Filipino-American hip-hop artist Talilo Marfil and internationally celebrated Filipino singer Jake Zyrus.

As always, the event will feature a large market with Filipino foods and goods along with a variety of workshops. Early bird tickets have sold out, but $10 general admission tickets are still available for purchase online or at the gate. Children under 12 may enter for free. Click here for more information.

The 4th Annual Long Beach Filipino Festival will be at Jackie Robinson Academy at 2750 Pine Ave.

HELLO SPRING MAY ZAFERIA MARKET (Sunday)

The Zaferia Business Association has organized a spring market just in time for locals to find those unique, one-of-a-kind gifts for Mother’s Day. Over 25 vendors (and counting) are slated to show, offering a wide variety of products including clothing, jewelry, crystals, ceramics, art, home decor and more. Click here to see the list of vendors.

The market will also feature live music as well as food, drinks, and alcoholic beverages from local businesses such as Bar Envie and Port City Tavern. The market on Sunday, May 7, is free to attend and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here for more information.

Find the market at the intersection of Coronado Avenue and Anaheim Street. Free parking is available.

TOUCH-A-TRUCK (Sunday)

The 7th annual Touch-A-Truck event, put on by community activist Justin Rudd, returns to Granada Beach Sunday, May 7, where kids are given free rein to touch, climb, and explore more than 100 large trucks, tractors, police cars, fire trucks, boats, motorcycles and other big machines.

The popular event, which draws thousands of attendees to the waterfront each year, according to Rudd, is promised to be a safe, family-friendly playtime and show for all ages.

Touch-A-Truck from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. is free to attend but RSVP is required—you can do so here. Guests are asked to bring children’s books for Riley’s Red Wagon Book Swap and non-perishable food items for two local food banks.

Granada Beach is at 5100 E. Ocean Blvd.