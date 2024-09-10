Starting Sept. 21, you can putt alongside your favorite Disney and Pixar characters at the 2nd & PCH outdoor mall.

Pixar Putt is an 18-hole mini-golf course inspired by Disney and Pixar films including “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Coco,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Wall-E” and “Inside Out.”

Prices start at $30 for adults, with four-packs packs starting at $100. Tickets are now available here and advanced booking is highly encouraged.

Tee times will be available every 30 minutes during these windows:

Monday: 3 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (close 10 p.m.)

Tuesday: 3 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (close 10 p.m.)

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. (close 10 p.m.)

Thursday: 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. (close 11 p.m.)

Friday: 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. (close 11 p.m.)

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. (close 11 p.m.)

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. (close 10 p.m.)

Tee times after 7 p.m. are available for golfers 18 and over on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Tickets for the mini-golf course will be available through Jan. 15.

Courtesy of Junto Entertainment.

“We are thrilled to bring the magic of Pixar Putt to Southern California for the first time,” said Junto Entertainment CEO Sydney Steele. “Fresh off this year’s D23 Expo and our sold-out summer engagement in Washington DC, we are certain that patrons of all ages will be wowed by the vibrant mini-golf course experience.”

Originally launched in Australia in January 2019, the Pixar Putt pop-up has made stops in New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Denver and Washington DC.