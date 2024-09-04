The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

There’s no cooldown in sight as events all over Long Beach keep the city awash in family-friendly outdoor activities. The West Coast Lobster Festival takes over the Rainbow Lagoon. Shoreline Aquatic Park hosts a 5K Run that raises money to fight childhood cancer. If you are craving some brews, the Craft Beer Fest might be up your alley. If you feel like attending a comic book convention with a Christian theme, there is something for you as well. Viva Long Beach highlights Latino culture and kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Month. Rounding out the weekend is the 33rd Annual Belmont Car Show.

West Coast Lobster Festival (Friday, Sept. 6 – Sunday, Sept. 8)

Rainbow Lagoon hosts the West Coast Lobster Festival this weekend, starting on Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and continuing on Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Indulge in Maine Lobster prepared just the way you like it — grilled to perfection or steamed for the classic taste. There will also be other food vendors and entertainment at the vibrant festival.

Rainbow Lagoon is at 400 E. Shoreline Drive. For more information and tickets, visit westcoastlobsterfestival.com.

Karaoke 5K (Saturday, Sept. 7)

Shoreline Aquatic Park hosts the seventh annual Karaoke 5K Run starting at 9 a.m. (Registration starts at 8 a.m.)

Presented by Beat Childhood Cancer, a national nonprofit founded and led by parents of kids with cancer, Karaoke 5K is organized in memory of Nnamdi, a little boy who succumbed to neuroblastoma in 2017. His parents came up with the idea for this run to raise funds in his memory. All participants will receive a race shirt, and finisher’s medal, and enjoy post-race entertainment from a live karaoke band. There will also be local food trucks, face painting and more.

Shoreline Aquatic Park is at 200 Aquarium Way. For more information and registration, visit karaoke5k.run.

Viva Long Beach (Saturday, Sept. 7)

Grey Productions presents the second annual Viva Long Beach on historic Pine Avenue (between Third Street and Broadway) from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This free, one-day community celebration will highlight the Latino culture and vibrancy that exists in Long Beach through local food, music and entertainment.

For more information, visit vivalongbeach.org.

Alpha Omega Con (Saturday, Sept. 7)

Light and Life Christian Fellowship presents Alpha Omega Con, the longest-running Christian-themed, family-friendly comic book convention in the U.S. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is all about a Christian take on popular creativity, comic books, video games, superheroes, anime and more.

Light and Life Christian Fellowship is at 5951 Downey Ave. For more information and tickets, visit alphaomegacon.com.

Craft Beer Fest (Saturday, Sept. 7)

Craft Beer LB presents the eighth annual Craft Beer Fest at Rancho Los Cerritos from 1p.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival features local Long Beach breweries, food and artists. It’s family-friendly, with kids’ activities provided by Rancho Los Cerritos.

Rancho Los Cerritos is at 4600 N. Virginia Road. For more information and tickets, visit craftbeerlbfest.com.

Dancing For Our Stars (Saturday, Sept. 7)

The Don Temple Family Charitable Foundation presents the 14th annual Dancing For Our Stars Imagine Gala benefiting Memorialcare Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital at The Westin from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will feature dancers who have a personal connection to one of the areas of care at the hospitals. Attendees can vote with their dollars to support their favorite performers or causes.

The Westin is at 333 E. Ocean Blvd. For more information, call 562-933-4483 or click here.

Belmont Shore Car Show (Saturday, Sept. 8)

The Belmont Shore Car Show returns to Second Street for its 33rd year. The always-enthusiastic show will include 14 blocks of classic cars, a street fair, vendors, and shops from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Expect about 1,000 cars, ranging from classics and customs to hot rods. It’s one of the biggest one-day classic car shows on the West Coast. Proceeds benefit Long Beach Ronald McDonald House.

The Belmont Shore Car Show will take place at 5200 E. Second St. For more information, visit belmontshorecarshow.com.