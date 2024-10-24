Last time the Los Angeles Dodgers were in the World Series, October 2020, the world was a different place, without the same opportunities to gather and cheer them on.

Now that fans can pack stadiums and bars again, here are the best options in Long Beach to watch the Dodgers’ pursuit of their eighth World Series title, starting at 5:08 p.m. on Friday.

The Stache Bar (941 E. Fourth St.)

This cozy Retro Row bar is raffling off two Shohei Ohtani bobbleheads for the World Series. You receive one raffle ticket for every Westward Whiskey purchased during any of the games. The raffle will take place after the World Series and the winner must be present to win at the time of the drawing.

Roundin’ 3rd Sports Bar & Grill (4133 E. Anaheim St.)

What better place to watch the World Series than a baseball-themed sports bar? Located just south of the Traffic Circle and just west of Recreation Park, this bar has happy hour on Friday until 6 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to close.

Watch Me! Sports Bar (6527 E. Pacific Coast Hwy. Unit B-2)

Opened in July, Watch Me! Sports Bar specializes in showcasing women’s sporting events, but they will be showing all Dodgers’ games with the sound on throughout the World Series. They also have happy hour on Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Joe Jost’s (2803 E. Anaheim St.)

Ashley Coor looks on as her husband Brandon eats a pickled egg while visiting Joe Jost as the bar celebrates its 100th anniversary in Long Beach, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. The Coors came from Fullerton to visit the bar. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova

This iconic bar in the Zaferia neighborhood turned 100 in August. If you’re looking for cheap prices and a classic sports bar feel, Joe Jost’s is the place.

Legends Restaurant & Sports Bar (5236 Second St.)

Legends Restaurant and Sports Bar on Second Street in Long Beach, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A sports bar staple in Belmont Shore, Legends will likely be crowded for the opening World Series game. That means there’s sure to be a raucous environment by first pitch. They also have happy hour on Friday until 6 p.m.

Long Beach Breweries

For those looking for a calmer environment to enjoy the games, consider checking out the wealth of breweries around Long Beach – especially the three award-winning breweries we featured last week.

Trademark Brewing (233 E. Anaheim St.)

Trademark recently took home two medals at this year’s Great American Beer Festival, including the gold medal in West Coast IPA for its Codebreaker IPA.

Their co-owners Sterling and Ilana Steffen are also Dodgers fans, and they will be showing all games with the sound on. They open at 3 p.m. on Friday and will be hosting a vinyl night starting at 8:30 p.m.

Ambitious Ales (4019 Atlantic Ave.)

This Bixby Knolls brewery won a gold medal in the juicy/hazy IPA category for their beer Professional Human Being. Unfortunately, they’re tapped out of that brew until Monday but they will have philly cheesesteaks available for sale in the tasting room on Friday and barbecue from AGL’s Craft Meats available for sale on Saturday.

ISM Brewing & Kitchen (210 E. Third St. Unit A)

The team behind ISM Brewing puts the finishing touches on its new Downtown home — the former Beachwood Brewing location — ahead of its opening Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

Located on The Promenade in Downtown Long Beach, ISM Brewing won a bronze medal for its saison Plough & Harrow. On Friday, they will be showing the Dodgers game with the sound on and hosting a costume party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Altar Society Brewing and Coffee Co. (230 Pine Ave.)

Altar Society, located in Downtown Long Beach, has plenty of screens and space indoors to enjoy the game along with a variety of beers and food available.

This brewery is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 7 a.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday.