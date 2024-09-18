The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Autumn is arriving soon, but this weekend’s roundup will surely draw people out to enjoy the still-sunny skies and the breeze coming from the ocean. If you want to spend “An Evening at the Beach” enjoying a night of great comedy improv, CSULB is where you want to be. Continuing its monthlong celebration of Hispanic heritage and culture, the Aquarium of the Pacific presents its 23rd Annual Baja Splash Cultural Festival. L.A. Waterkeeper hosts its 40th Annual Coastal Cleanup Day at Junipero Beach. If country music is your thing, come out to Marina Green Park and two-step to your heart’s content at the Coastal Country Jam.

An Evening At The Beach (Wednesday, Sept. 18 – Saturday, Sept. 21)

The Theater Arts Department of California State University Long Beach/California Repertory Company presents “An Evening at the Beach: An Improv Comedy Show” at the University Theater on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

Organizers promise uproarious improv from CSULB students with special guest appearances by known L.A.-area comedians. The shows are suitable for audiences 13 years of age and older.

The University Theater is on the campus of CSULB, 1250 N. Bellflower Blvd. Tickets range from $23 to $25. For more information and tickets, call 562-985-4500 or click here.

Baja Splash Cultural Festival (Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22)

The Aquarium of the Pacific is hosting its annual Baja Splash Cultural Festival that celebrates Mexico, Central America, South America and beyond Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will have traditional dance, live music, and educational programming in English and Spanish. The Aquarium of the Pacific is at 100 Aquarium Way. For more information and tickets, call 562-590-3100 or visit aquariumofpacific.org.

Coastal Cleanup Day (Saturday, Sept. 21)

Courtesy L.A. Waterkeeper

L.A. Waterkeeper hosts its 40th anniversary Coastal Cleanup Day with a volunteer event on Junipero Beach from 9 a.m. to noon.

Junipero Beach is a high-impact cleanup site, with three to five times the average amount of trash found on Los Angeles County beaches, but organizers say you can make a vital impact to protect ocean wildlife and safeguard our community.

Junipero Beach is at 1 Junipero Ave. To register for the event, click here.

Coastal Country Jam (Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22)

Coastal Country Jam returns to Marina Green Park for a country music experience unlike any other on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

The two-day event features Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Ian Munsick, Parmalee, Priscilla Block, Corey Kent, Redferrin, Kassi Ashton, Greylan James, Tayler Holder and sounds by Luwiss Lux.

Marina Green Park is at 386 E. Shoreline Drive. For more information and tickets, visit coastalcountryjam.com.

Giro D’Italia: A Tour of Italy (Saturday, Sept. 21)

Join Musica Angelica for “Giro D’Italia: A Tour of Italy” at the First Congregational Church of Long Beach from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Music from Naples, Rome, Venice, and Milan will paint a vivid picture of baroque Italy, the apotheosis of the concerto form, and the birth of the symphony. There will also be a benefit reception before the concert.

First Congregational Church of Long Beach is at 241 Cedar Ave. For more information and tickets, visit musicaangelica.org.

Pixar Putt Grand Opening (Saturday, Sept. 21)

Courtesy of Junto Entertainment.

Pixar Putt, a whimsical pop-up, mini-golf course featuring Pixar characters, is opening this weekend at the 2ND and PCH outdoor mall

The course has 18 interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters and icons from some of Disney and Pixar’s most beloved films including “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Coco,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Wall-E,” and “Inside Out.” If tickets sell out this weekend, don’t worry. It runs through Jan. 15.

2ND and PCH is at 6400 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 140. Tickets start at $25. Book a tee time at pixarputt.com.