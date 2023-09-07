The Aquarium of the Pacific is continuing its tradition on Sept. 11 of offering free admission to first responders as a thank-you gesture to those who provide assistance to others, often putting their own lives at risk in the process.

The aquarium launched this annual event the year after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. A variety of first responders are eligible for free admission including firefighters, nurses, doctors, police officers, sheriff deputies, EMT employees and 911 dispatchers.

Active personnel will need to present their employee ID, paycheck stub or professional organization membership card upon arrival. Reservations are required and only one free admission per reservation is permitted.

Click here for more information and to reserve tickets.

The Aquarium of the Pacific is at 100 Aquarium Way.