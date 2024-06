Long Beach will once again host free outdoor movie nights at parks across the city this summer. Be sure to grab your snacks, blankets or beach chairs and find a spot early. Some of the screenings can get pretty crowded.

This year, organizers are also encouraging attendees to dress up in a theme for each movie, like pajama night on June 17 at Silverado Park.

The movies all begin at dusk. See the full schedule in the graphic below or on the city’s website here.