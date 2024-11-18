Pixar Putt, a pop-up mini-golf experience at the 2nd & PCH outdoor mall, is offering $5 tickets exclusively this Tuesday.

The Disney-themed course inside the mall is offering the deal as an early edition of Giving Tuesday, an online global generosity movement that takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

Tee times on Tuesday start at 3 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here for as long as they last.

The 18-hole course, which began offering tee times in late September, is inspired by Disney and Pixar films including “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Coco,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Wall-E” and “Inside Out.”

Pixar Putt is also offering extended hours for the holiday season, although the course will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Courtesy of Junto Entertainment.

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 and Dec. 23 to Jan. 5, the course will have the following playing times:

Monday: 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. (close 10 p.m.)

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. (close 10 p.m.)

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. (close 10 p.m.)

Thursday: 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. (close 11 p.m.)

Friday: 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. (close 11 p.m.)

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. (close 11 p.m.)

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. (close 10 p.m.)

For guests over age 18, Pixar Putt After Dark tee times are available starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Outside of Tuesday, adult tickets start at $30 with child tickets starting at $28. Family four-packs are available starting at $100.

Tickets for the mini-golf course will be available through Jan. 12.

Originally launched in Australia in January 2019, the Pixar Putt pop-up has made stops in New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Denver and Washington DC.