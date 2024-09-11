The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

With the weather finally cooling down, Long Beach residents and visitors can enjoy a mild and pleasant weekend of activities and events. The Queen Mary starts its Halloween celebration early by hosting its Spooktacular Bazaar. The 2024 Ballet Festival comes to the Carpenter Performing Arts Center. Two local Long Beach artists team up for a show. Local American Indian cultures will be celebrated at the Aquarium of the Pacific. Take a walk and soak up the city’s history. And last — but maybe most important — come support and learn more about the many nonprofits serving Long Beach.

Spooktacular Bazaar/Movie Night (Friday, Sept. 13)

It’s going to be a hauntingly good time at the Queen Mary’s Spooktacular Bazaar and Movie Night beginning at 5 p.m.

There will be a curated selection of local spooky vendors with eerie items along with food pop-ups and live music to set the atmosphere. You can also get a glimpse of the return of Dark Harbor and snap photos with its characters.

Stick around for showings of “Nightmare Before Christmas” at 7 p.m. and “Labyrinth” at 9 p.m.

The Queen Mary is at 1126 Queens Highway. Tickets are $10. For more information and tickets, click here.

2024 Ballet Festival (Saturday, Sept. 14)

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center hosts the 2024 Ballet Festival from 2 to 11 p.m.

The event showcases a range of ballet styles, from classical to contemporary, performed by some of the best ballet dancers in Southern California. The legendary Kathryn Morgan, former soloist from New York City Ballet and Miami City Ballet, will be performing the exciting repertoire, George Balanchine’s “Tchaikovsky Pas De Deux.” Hollywood Ballet will present the iconic “White Swan pas de deux from Swan Lake,” performed by principal ballerina Petra Conti.

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center is at 6200 E. Atherton St. Tickets start at $46. For more information and tickets, visit socalballetscene.com/festival.

Duality Art Show Exhibit Reception (Saturday, Sept. 14)

Photo courtesy Michele Rene

Michael Biagiotti and Michele Rene, two Long Beach artists, present the opening reception of “Duality” at ISM Brewing from 5 to 8 p.m.

In July of 2024, Rene was asked to create a pop-up gallery for Downtown Long Beach Alliance’s Art Walk at Fitness Identity Training, a local personal training boutique. She recruited Biagiotti to display in a duet show where they transformed the gym into a one-night exhibition. You now have another chance to see the artists collaborate at ISM Brewing.

ISM Brewing is at 210 E. Third St., Unit A. For more information, visit michelerene.com.

Moompetam American Indian Festival (Saturday, Sept. 14)

Photo courtesy of the Aquarium of the Pacific.

In celebration of the local American Indian cultures, the Aquarium of the Pacific hosts its 20th Annual Moompetam American Indian Festival on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This celebration features traditional cultural craft demonstrations, storytelling, music, and dance. The festival celebrates indigenous California maritime cultures, including Tongva, Chumash, Acjachemen, Costanoan, Luiseño, and Kumeyaay.

Aquarium of the Pacific is at 100 Aquarium Way. For more information and tickets, call 562-590-3100 or visit aquariumofpacific.org.

Ranchos Walk (Saturday, Sept. 14)

The city of Long Beach will host the Sixth Annual Ranchos Walk, starting at the Rancho Los Cerritos landmark from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During this event, you can hike the crest trail that links Rancho Los Alamitos and Rancho Los Cerritos. Participants choose between the 9-, 6-, or 3-mile hike options and have access to a guided audio tour that highlights facts about the area’s history. This year’s theme, “Step Into the Stream of History,” aims to educate residents about Long Beach’s local water resources across time.

Rancho Los Cerritos is at 4600 Virginia Road. To register for the walk, click here.

Long Beach Gives Live (Sunday, Sept. 15)

Want to learn how you can help your community? An enormous group of Long Beach nonprofits will be at the Long Beach Gives Live Expo and Festival at Recreation Park from 1 to 5 p.m., presented by the Friends of Recreation Park Bandshell

They will have booths full of information on their support to the community, giveaways and the opportunity to donate to their great missions. Arts and Culture nonprofits will take the stage to entertain. The festival will also feature food trucks and face painting, balloons and other entertainment for the kids.

Recreation Park Bandshell is at 4900 E. Seventh St. For more information, visit forpbs.org.