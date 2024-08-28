The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Summer in Long Beach is winding down, but major events in the city continue to make it a hot spot for social life and fun. Don’t miss the amazing food at the Long Beach Greek Festival. Celebrate Cambodian culture and small businesses at a night market. And then there’s the big one — the Big Bang on the Bay fireworks show that was delayed earlier this year.

Chekhov in Shorts (Friday, Aug. 30 through Friday, Sept. 20)

The Long Beach Shakespeare Company presents “Chekhov in Shorts: A Vaudeville” at the Helen Borgers Theatre at 8 p.m.

The production brings comedic short stories of literary master Anton Chekhov to the stage in an original translation and adaptation by Diane Benedict.

“The Bear” tells the story of widowed landowner Elena Popova. Her husband’s recent death leaves her unable to repay a debt to Grigory Smirnov, a bear of a man. In “The Marriage Proposal,” Ivan Lomov asks Stepan Chubokov for his daughter Natalia’s hand in marriage. When the two meet, their misdirected passion triggers a resounding tedious argument causing Lomov to collapse in exhaustion. Woven cleverly through the two one-acts is Chekhov’s well-crafted short story, “The Bet.” Banker Kolya debates with attorney Vlad: What’s more humane, capital punishment or life imprisonment?

The Helen Borgers Theatre is at 4250 Atlantic Ave. The show runs Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 20. For more information and tickets, click here.

Nowell Family Concert (Saturday, Aug. 31)

Jakob Nowell, son of original Sublime frontman Bradley Nowell, sits on the sand of the Long Beach Peninsula near his grandparents’ house Thursday, July 6, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

Jakob Nowell, the son of Sublime frontman Bradley Nowell, will play a benefit concert with his band, Jakobs Castle at the Boathouse on the Bay restaurant at 5 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Nowell Family Foundation, which is dedicated to providing addiction recovery services to the music community.

Additional performances include King Salmon and the Funk Yard Horns and DJ Product. The event will also have a 21+ bar.

Boathouse on the Bay is at 190 N. Marina Drive. Tickets cost $30 pre-sale and $40 at the door. For more information and tickets, call 562-493-1100 or click here.

Long Beach Greek Festival (Saturday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 2)

Spanakopita, spinach and feta pies in filo dough, are on display before the 2023 Long Beach Greek Festival in Long Beach, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

It’s time for Greek food this Labor Day weekend. The Long Beach Greek Food and Music Festival takes place Saturday through Monday starting at noon each day.

From authentic Greek food, live Greek music, dancing and shopping, you’ll be surrounded by the sights and sounds of a culture with a deep history and beautiful traditions.

The festival grounds are at 5761 E. Colorado St. For more information and tickets, visit lbgreekfest.org.

Night Marklet (Saturday, Aug. 31)

The office of Community Partnerships and Strategic Communications and United Cambodian Community invites you to their Night Marklet, a small night market that’s a celebration of Long Beach’s vibrant community featuring local small businesses, arts and crafts, live music, and delicious food in the parking lot of F&M Bank from 4 to 9 p.m.

F&M Bank is at 3140 E. Anaheim St. For more information, click here.

Big Bang on the Bay (Sunday, Sept. 1)

In this file photo from 2019, hundreds showed up to watch the Big Bang on the Bay fireworks show in Alamitos Bay on July 3, 2019. Photo by Bill Alkofer.

The major fireworks show that usually marks July 3 is now celebrating the end of summer. Big Bang on the Bay was delayed this year because of a fight over permits, but the event will go on Sept. 1.

Like in past years, there will be a large block party, delicious food and musical entertainment at the Boathouse on the Bay restaurant. And it will be topped off with a fireworks show over Alamitos Bay starting at 9 p.m.

You can watch the show for free all across the bay. Or, if you want to support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Long Beach, you can buy a ticket for the party at the Boathouse here.

Harbor Breeze Cruises is also offering a boat trip through the harbor starting at 7 p.m. Passengers will board at Harbor Breeze Cruises, at 100 Aquarium Way, Dock #2. The cost is $75 per person and free for children under the age of 3. For more information and tickets, call 562-432-4900 or visit 2seewhales.com.

The Passion of Joan of Arc with Live Score (Monday, Sept. 1)

Art Theatre of Long Beach presents the 1928 masterpiece “The Passion of Joan of Arc” by Carl Theodor Dreyer with a new 2018 restoration with live original score by a nine-piece ensemble at 6:30 p.m.

The Art Theatre is at 2025 E. Fourth St. For more information and tickets, call 562-438-5435 or visit arttheatrelongbeach.org.