The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

As Long Beach says farewell to 2024, the events in the weekend roundup have us anticipating what 2025 holds. The Art Theatre has a special screening of the 2024 release of “The Apprentice” about a cutthroat billionaire who became president. Alex Mendham and his Orchestra take over the Queen Mary in an “Art Deco Evening.” Shul By the Shore invites the community to Light Up Long Beach for the new year. And a Kwanzaa Celebration takes place at the African American Cultural Center of Long Beach. And — of course — we’ve got a couple of suggestions for New Year’s Eve.

Art Deco Evening (Saturday, Dec. 28)

The Queen Mary presents Alex Mendham and his Orchestra in an “Art Deco Evening” from 8 to 10:30 p.m.

This 11-piece orchestra will play jazz and big band classics including songs from Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong, and Glenn Miller. It will take you back in time to the glory days of the Queen Mary. There will be dancing but also plenty of places to relax and soak in the atmosphere.

The Queen Mary is at 1126 Queens Highway. For more information and tickets, visit queenmary.com/whatsondeck.

Art 11 Film Series Screening (Saturday, Dec. 28 and Sunday, Dec. 29)

The Art Theatre is Long Beach’s last-standing independent movie theater. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The Art Theatre hosts its Art 11 Film Series Screening of “The Apprentice” Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m.

Long Beach’s historic theater is showing a very politically relevant selection during its regular screening series. In “The Apprentice” a young Donald Trump played by Sebastian Stan is eager to make his name as a hungry second son of a wealthy family in 1970s New York. He comes under the spell of Roy Cohn, played by Jeremy Strong, the cutthroat attorney who would help create the Donald Trump we know today.

The Art Theatre is at 2025 E. Fourth St. Tickets cost $9 to $12. For more information and tickets, call 562-438-5435 or click here.

2025 Light Up Long Beach Menorah Lighting (Sunday, Dec. 29)

Shul By the Shore presents the 2025 Light Up Long Beach Menorah Lighting at 2ND & PCH at 4 p.m.

This menorah lighting ceremony will have festive treats and crafts for kids along with the chance for attendees to connect with others in the spirit of Chanukah. The ceremony is open to all. There will also be music from the Emotional Intelligence Band.

2ND & PCH is at 6400 Pacific Coast Highway. For more information and to register, visit shulbytheshore.org/chanukah.

Kwanzaa Celebration (Monday, Dec. 30)

The African American Cultural Center of Long Beach presents a Kwanzaa celebration at the Expo Arts Center from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

This special event is an opportunity for the community to come together to honor African American heritage, reflect on the seven principles of Kwanzaa (Nguzo Saba), and embrace unity, culture, and purpose. There will be cultural performances, a candle-lighting ceremony and a Karamu Feast.

The African American Cultural Center of Long Beach/Expo Arts Center is at 4321 Atlantic Ave. The event is free. For more information, visit aacclb.org/events.

New Year’s Eve at the Aquarium of the Pacific (Tuesday, Dec. 31)

Aquarium of the Pacific Night Dive presents New Year’s Eve from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The aquarium is offering the chance to “Kick off the new year in the most unique way possible — under the sea.”

There will be live music, karaoke, and a DJ spinning throughout the aquarium. There will also be a “mind-bending” magic show from Johnny Wu in the Honda Pacific Visions Theater and a confetti countdown to 2025.

Aquarium of the Pacific is at 100 Aquarium Way. For more information and tickets, call 562-590-3100 or visit aquariumofpacific.org.

New Year’s Eve on the Queen Mary

Fireworks over the Queen Mary in 2018. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova

The Queen Mary is ringing in the new year with an “Auld Lang Shine” celebration that includes a midnight fireworks display to cap off a night of partying aboard the ship.

Throughout the ship, there will be different theme parties including a Latin Lounge in the Grand Salon, a Parisian Champagne Bar in the Main Hall, Cape Town jazz in the Queen’s Salon and Cleopatra’s Den & Pharaoh Bar in the Royal Salon.

You can also spring for special access to a hip-hop dance floor at the bow of the ship, a London-themed Observation Bar space and a hidden speakeasy.

Tickets range from $155 to $275. More information and tickets are available here.