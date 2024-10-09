The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

As Hispanic Heritage Month nears an end and the Halloween season revs up, this weekend’s events in Long Beach have something for those occasions and more. MOLAA hosts a craft beer-focused Halloween Hootenanny. The National MPS Society holds a 5K Walk/Run to raise funds and awareness. The Downtown Long Beach Alliance presents an Art and Design Walk to celebrate a month for the arts, and the Munzon Gallery hosts a piñata-building workshop.

SPONSORED BY HOTEL MAYA Dinner and mezcal tasting (Friday, Oct. 11) Fuego will celebrate the final weekend of Hispanic Heritage Month with a Dia de Los Muertos Fiesta featuring a four-course Latin-infused meal that’s paired with four Chagual Mezcal specialty cocktails on Oct. 11 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Chagual Mezcal will present a Mezcalier to share the history and insights into distilling Mezcal. The night will also include live music, sugar skull face painting and Mayan Dancers who will perform a fire dance and cleansing ritual in the spirit of Dia de Los Muertos. The ticket price for the event is $130 per person, plus taxes and fees, space is limited and requires a ticket in advance. Guests can purchase a ticket for the event at hotelmayalongbeach.com/special-events or call 562-481-3910.

Halloween Hootenanny (Saturday, Oct. 12)

Obscura LB presents the 4th Annual Halloween Hootenanny at the Museum of Latin American Art from 1 to 5 p.m.

This 21+ event will feature a curated line-up of craft breweries (from all over the world), local wineries, cideries, and Kombucha makers and will include an expanded selection of creepy art vendors, local artists, musical guests, and tasty food vendors.

The Museum of Latin American Art is at 625 Alamitos Ave. Tickets start at $25. For more information and tickets, visit obscuralbc.com.

5K walk/run (Saturday, Oct. 12)

The National MPS Society hosts a timed 5K run and walk beginning at 9 a.m. at the Granada Launch Ramp. Packet pickup and day-of registration will begin at 7:30 a.m.

This event is open to individuals of all ages and abilities. Once you register, either as an individual or as part of a team, you are set. Organizers ask that you share your photos on race day along the 5K route. The family day event will include face painting, a photo booth, beach games, sand toys and more. Proceeds go to the National MPS Society.

Granada Launch Ramp is at 5000 E. Ocean Blvd. For more information and registration, click here.

DTLB Art and Design Walk (Saturday, Oct. 12)

In celebration of October Arts Month, the Downtown Long Beach Alliance hosts the DTLB Art and Design Walk from 4 to 9 p.m.

Come Downtown to explore galleries, art activations and other creative spaces while you support local businesses. The event, which features more than 30 Downtown spots, includes recognizable ones like the former Acres of Books building along with newer creative hubs.

For more information, and to view a list of participating locations, click here.

Little Piñata Workshop (Sunday, Oct. 13)

Munzon Gallery hosts the Little Piñata Workshop from 2 to 3 p.m.

You can handcraft your own small piñatas at this workshop led by Little Piñata Maker Isaías Rodríguez. Organizers promise an interactive and creative experience.

Munzon Gallery is at 1730 E. Anaheim St. Tickets are $45. For more information and tickets, visit munzongallery.com.

Seasons of Love (Sunday, Oct. 13)

The Long Beach City College Department of Performing Arts and Associated Student Body present “Seasons of Love” at the Bob and Barbara Ellis Auditorium, starting at 2 p.m.

In this show, the LBCC Viking Chorale and Viking Singers will take attendees on “a student’s journey told through music.” It’s directed by Skye Angulo and Dr. Kyuyoung Lee.

The Bob and Barbara Ellis Auditorium is on the campus of Long Beach City College at 4901 E. Carson St. Tickets cost $15 for general admission and $10 for students, staff and seniors. For more information and tickets, click here.