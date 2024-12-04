The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Season’s Greetings to the good people of the LBC, and as Christmastime inches ever closer, the events in this weekend’s roundup will put you in a jolly spirit and make your nose shine bright with joy.

Belmont Shore Christmas Parade (Saturday, Dec. 7)

The Belmont Shore Christmas Parade, one of Long Beach’s biggest holiday events, is back for its 40th edition from 6 to 9 p.m.

On this monumental anniversary, the theme is “A Holiday Tradition.” There are over 100 entries in the parade. You can expect floats, bands, performers revelers and more along the 1.2-mile parade route that starts at Livingston and Second Street marching east along Second Street turning around at Bay Shore Avenue and returning back to Livingston.

Second Street will close to traffic at 4 p.m. and Belmont Shore side streets will close at 2 p.m. that Saturday.

The parade is a free, all-ages event. For more information, click here.

Handel’s Messiah (Saturday, Dec. 7)

Long Beach City College Department of Music, Radio and Television and Associated Student Body will present George Frederic Handel’s Messiah at the Bob and Barbara Ellis Auditorium at 7 p.m.

The concert will feature the Long Beach City College Viking Chorale, Viking Singers, Soloists, and Orchestra. Plus, enjoy a performance by the Long Beach City College Caroling Choir to ring in the holiday season.

The Bob and Barbara Ellis Auditorium is on the Long Beach City College campus at 4901 E. Carson St. Tickets cost $10 to $15. For more information and tickets, call 562-938-4495 or click here.

Pilobolus re:CREATION (Saturday, Dec. 7)

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center presents “Pilobolus re:Creation” from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Organizers promise this performance by the Pilobolus dance company will guide viewers “into a realm where imagination knows no limits. The boundaries of gravity and creativity blur, offering an intimate window into creativity itself.”

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center is at 6200 E. Atherton St. Tickets cost $58.75. For more information and tickets, call 562-985-7000 or visit carpenterarts.org.

Prince of Peace Pageant (Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8)

Long Beach Christian Reformed Church, St. Lukes Lutheran Church, University Baptist Church, St. Cornelius Catholic Church and Truett Memorial Baptist Church which is now known as The Anointed Place, host the 51st annual “Portraits of the Prince of Peace” Pageant on Saturday and Sunday from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The pageant is an outdoor event featuring more than a dozen separate visual presentations with living statues and live animals depicting the prophecy and birth of Jesus Christ. There are many participating musical groups that provide live music. The pageant is open to the public free of charge. Enjoy a pleasant evening stroll while you review each scene. Ample parking is available. If preferred, you may remain in your vehicle and drive the entire route.

The pageant will take place on Wardlow Road at Bellflower Boulevard.

Winter Concert (Sunday, Dec. 8)

The Long Beach Youth Chorus presents “The Change We Wish To See” Winter Concert at Grace First Presbyterian Church from 7 to 8 p.m.

The Long Beach Youth Chorus has “Change” as the theme of their winter concert this year. They say audiences “can expect to hear some classics such as ‘Istanbul (Not Constantinople),’ a humorous song about renaming an entire city, as well as Queen and David Bowie’s hit song ‘Under Pressure.’”

Grace First Presbyterian Church is at 3955 N. Studebaker Road. Tickets cost $10. For more information, visit longbeachyouthchorus.org.