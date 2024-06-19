The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

A citywide week-long art festival opens this weekend showcasing the beauty of Long Beach. To continue the celebration of Pride Month, a Disney-themed concert will take place at the Museum of Latin American Art. All-star Sumo wrestling comes to the Walter Pyramid, and a festival for the tequila enthusiasts round out this weekend’s featured events.

All-Star Sumo Competition (Saturday, June 22)

Walter Pyramid on the campus of California State University of Long Beach hosts elite sumo competition All Star Sumo starting at 5 p.m.

Witness top sumo champions competing live. Cheer on 3,000 pounds of dynamic speed and power. Watch some of the world’s best Sumo wrestlers, many with Japanese Pro Sumo experience, in action. This is your chance to catch the new sumo boom worldwide as All Star Sumo pioneers a new wave in global sumo competition.

Walter Pyramid is at 1250 N. Bellflower Blvd. For more information and tickets, visit allstarsumo.com.

Disney PRIDE (Saturday, June 22)

The South Coast Chorale and the LGBTQ+ Chorus of Long Beach present Disney Pride in Concert at the Museum of Latin American Art starting at 7:30 p.m.

Get ready to embark on a magical journey as the South Coast Chorale presents this spectacular celebration of LGBTQ+ life, love, family, and pride. It will be told through the combination of timeless songs from the Disney songbook, curated video clips from the Disney vault, and the personal life experiences of Chorale members. The concert will also feature sparkling new arrangements that draw musical inspiration from iconic Disney films including The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and Mary Poppins to modern classics such as Coco, Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph and the magical music of Disney Parks.

The Museum of Latin American Art is at 628 Alamitos Ave. For more information and to purchase tickets click here.

Long Beach Walls and Art Renzei Art Festival (Saturday, June 22 to Saturday, June 29)

The city of Long Beach hosts the Long Beach Walls/Art Renzei Art Festival from June 22 to June 29 throughout the city.

Art Renzei is a multimedia art festival showcasing the natural beauty of Long Beach. This experience ignites artistic curiosity, engages the community, and reinvigorates the Long Beach coastline. Through multimedia and sculptural art, Art Renzei breathes new life into our surroundings.

For more information about daily events and locations of the murals that will be featured during the festival, visit artrenzei.com.

Sondheim Tribute Revue (Sunday, June 23)

The Long Beach Camerata Singers Summer Series presents a Sondheim Tribute Revue at the Recreation Park Bandshell at 6 p.m.

It will feature a special arrangement with Music Theatre International on behalf of the Estate of Stephen Sondheim. Some of Stephen Sondheim’s most popular songs will be performed by some of Camerata’s best vocalists.

Recreation Park is at 701-939 Federation Drive. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here

Tequila Festival

Roxanne’s bar hosts the 10th Annual Cumbia y Tequila Festival from noon to 8 p.m.

Since its inception a decade ago, the Cumbia y Tequila Festival has been a unique and vibrant celebration, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of music and the finest tequilas. The festival will feature more than 60 types of tequilas, live entertainment, a vibrant atmosphere and all-you-can-eat options.

Roxanne’s is at 1115 E. Wardlow Road. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.