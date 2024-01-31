The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

As you make plans to go out this weekend, make sure staying dry is a part of the itinerary as another storm is expected to drench the city. Luckily, a lot of the happenings coming up can be enjoyed indoors.

We’ve got lots of shows this week, including a comedic drag ballet group and the Art Theatre’s 100th anniversary.

If you want some brewskis, Long Beach Beer Lab’s Zaferia location will have its grand opening. If you’re looking for something extra chill, check out a sound meditation at Plantiitas.

And we’ve also got a special marketplace and celebration from the Long Beach African American Cultural Center to kick off Black History Month.

Get to scrollin’!

Bamboo Club – Long Beach Gotta Funky Sole (Friday)

Los Angeles’ longest running DJ party featuring vinyl funk sounds from all over are hosting themselves at the Bamboo Club this Friday, Feb. 2 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Guests can groove and enjoy drinks while Music Man Miles and Hector Waluyo spin all night, featuring special guest Nick at Nite.

The cover charge is $5 at the door. Miss this one? They’ll be back every first Friday of the month.

The Bamboo Club is located at 3522 E. Anaheim St.

Black History Month Celebration (Friday – Saturday)

The African American Cultural Center of Long Beach is celebrating the beginning of Black History Month at the EXPO Arts Center this Friday, Feb. 2 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 3 from noon to 5 p.m.

There will be art, music, performances, educational opportunities, a Martin Luther King Jr. photo exhibit, an African marketplace and children’s area as well as an inventors and artist showcase.

Those interested can RSVP for free here.

The EXPO Arts Center is located at 4321 Atlantic Ave.

‘This is Our Youth’ (Friday – Saturday)

Little Renegade Productions will perform an original story at the Long Beach Playhouse Studio Theater this Friday, Feb. 2 and Saturday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m.

This coming-of-age play set in 1982 is about three young adults in New York who go on a life-changing ride over 48 hours, facing challenges of adolescence, relationships and a stolen $15,000, featuring “a lot of pot.”

The performance is part of the Playhouse’s Studio Collaborative Season, which offers outside, local theatre companies and performing arts groups opportunities to produce their own shows.

Tickets start at $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. More info here and and tickets can be found here.

This show has no assigned seating, so it’s on a first come, first serve basis. The Studio Theater is on the second floor and only accessible by stairs.

The Long Beach Playhouse is located at 5021 E. Anaheim St.

Long Beach Beer Lab Grand Opening Weekend (Saturday)

Long Beach Beer Lab will hold their grand opening weekend at their new Zaferia taproom this Saturday, Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Those joining the Zest Fest can buy exclusive merch, indulge in eats from their Bread Lab Kitchen and local food vendors, win raffle prizes and, of course, enjoy the beer specials.

More info here.

Long Beach Beer Lab’s Zaferia location is located at 4000 E. Anaheim St. Suite 1a.

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (Saturday)

A drag comic ballet company affectionately known as “The Trocks” will perform at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center this Saturday, Feb. 3 from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Celebrating their 50th anniversary this season touring all around the globe, they’ll light up the stage in Long Beach for a night of gender-bending hilarity with parodies of classical ballet favorites and conventions.

Seats are limited, and tickets here start at $55 plus fees. More info here.

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center is located at 6200 E Atherton St.

Sound Bath & Reiki (Sunday)

Long week? Month? Year? If you’re looking for an alternative self-care method, plant nursery Plantiitas is hosting a sound bath meditation and reiki (Japanese technique for healing through energy) on Sunday, Feb. 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Sound facilitator Lizette Nevarez from Florecera Wellness will guide guests in meditation, playing various instruments like crystal bowls, Tibetan bowls and ocean drums to promote relaxation.

The vibrations from these bowls are supposed to help “release tension, reduce stress and provide mental clarity.”

Attendees should bring a yoga mat, pillow and blanket. General admission, bought here, goes for $35 plus fees.

Plantiitas is located at 2011 East Fourth Street.

Art Theatre’s 100th Anniversary: He Who Gets Slapped (Sunday)

In commemoration of its centennial, the Art Theatre of Long Beach will screen the first movie it ever put up on its silver screen in 1924 this Sunday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m.

The film is about scientist Paul Beaumont, who joins a circus side show and becomes France’s most famous clown after getting both his invention and wife stolen by Baron Regnard. Beaumont pursues a new romantic interest and lives up to his name as “He Who Gets Slapped.”

Tickets, found here, start at $12 for adults and $10 for children, with the usual discounts for members. More info here.

The Art Theatre of Long Beach is located at 2025 E Fourth St.

SPONSORED BY LONG BEACH SYMPHONY Windborne’s Music of the Rolling Stones (Saturday) Party to the music of the Rolling Stones, Windborne, and the power of your Long Beach Symphony on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. at the Long Beach Arena. It’s a night of timeless Rolling Stones classics. Sing along to “Gimme Shelter”, “Paint It, Black”, “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”, “Sympathy For The Devil”, and the ultimate “Satisfaction”, elevated by the renowned orchestra. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the legendary indoor picnicking, so bring your picnic basket and refreshments, or pre-order catering, and be ready to jam out to the dance floor. Table and arena seating available. Concert tickets start at just $30. Purchase at LongBeachSymphony.org or by calling 562-436-3203, ext. 1.