Residents should prepare for more rainfall this week as another storm hits the Southland Wednesday through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

In Long Beach, the storm is expected to bring a moderate 1 to 3 inches of rain, according to Rose Schoenfeld, a meteorologist with the NWS in Los Angeles.

Rain could arrive as early as Wednesday evening around 10 p.m., followed by a cloudy day with a low of around 56 degrees. The majority of the rain, along with gusty winds up to 30 mph, is expected in the morning Thursday and will likely persist through the day, Schoenfeld said.

Commuters should expect roads to be affected and plan for extra travel time. There’s also a chance of minor flooding in more sensitive areas, said Schoenfeld.

Rainfall is likely to ease up in the evening, with a slight chance of thunderstorms and a low of around 50 degrees.

Most of the widespread rainfall should wrap up by Friday morning, but there’s still a chance for showers, according to the weather service.

Sunday through Tuesday next week will see a 40% chance of “high-impact” rain after a cool and cloudy break on Saturday, Schoenfeld said.

Those looking to get out of town should also be wary of potentially windy conditions in the mountains and foothills. Travelors should check with the NWS for advisories before hitting the road, said Schoenfeld.