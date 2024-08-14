The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

As summer wears on in the LBC, the roundup includes a full week of events to beat the heat in the city. The Downtown Long Beach Alliance presents its Taste of Downtown: Waterfront. Justin Rudd’s Community Action Team celebrates its monumental 300th monthly beach clean-up event. 2ND & PCH has a bee-z day of family-friendly activities planned in honor of one of the most essential creatures of our ecosystem. The Rod Briggs Gallery hosts an opening reception for the “Annual Show Shake-up” exhibition, and a showing of two classic films round out the week of events.

Taste of Downtown: Waterfront (Thursday, Aug. 15)

Photo of a prior Taste of Downtown event courtesy of the Downtown Long Beach Alliance.

The Downtown Long Beach Alliance presents Taste of Downtown: Waterfront at Shoreline Village from 5 to 9 p.m.

Join DLBA for an evening of delicious food and drinks by the water. Get ready to indulge in a variety of culinary delights from local restaurants and vendors. This event is a great opportunity to sample some of the best dishes the area has to offer. Come hungry and leave satisfied. Don’t miss out on this tasty experience.

The event will take place just outside the Yard House at 401 Shoreline Village Drive. For more information and tickets, click here.

Beach clean-up (Saturday, Aug. 17)

Justin Rudd’s Committee Action Team celebrates its 300th monthly 30-minute beach clean-up at Granada Avenue on the concrete boat launch ramp at Rosie’s Dog Beach at 9:30 and 10 a.m.

Join this monumental effort to help keep the beach clean and safe. Bags, gloves, beachfront parking (kiosk code is JUS817), and water or soda will be provided. Please bring used plastic grocery sacks if you have some.

Meet at 1 S. Granada Ave. at Ocean Blvd. For more information and to register, click here.

World Honey Bee Day (Saturday, Aug. 17)

Photo courtesy of 2nd & PCH.

2ND & PCH hosts World Honey Bee Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Celebrate World Honey Bee Day with a buzzing lineup of family-friendly activities. In partnership with Best Bees, honey bee hives were introduced to the center to support biodiversity and promote a healthy ecosystem. But don’t worry, there won’t be any actual bees at this event, just special characters to help celebrate this environmentally friendly event.

2ND & PCH is at 6400 Pacific Coast Highway. For more information, click here.

“Annual Show Shake-up” opening reception (Sunday, Aug. 18)

The Long Beach Creative Group presents the “Annual Show Shake-up” opening reception at the Rod Briggs Gallery from 1 to 4 p.m.

The exhibition features work by the LBCG board and invited artists who haven’t shown in the gallery before. It includes work by board members Marka Burns, Dorte Christjansen, Carlos Cordero, Michiel Daniel, Kay Erickson, Francisco Gutierrez, Karena Massengill, Travis Stock-Tucker, Liz Talbert, and Sander Roscoe Wolff. Invited artists include Margie Darrow, Beanie Kaman, Cara, Nilsen, Cora Ramirez-Vasquez, past board member Donald Tiscareno, Haley Toyama, Valerie Wilcox, and Vivek Vadkar. Work by board member Mic Burns, who recently died, will also be included. The exhibition runs through Saturday, Sept. 14.

The Rod Briggs Gallery is at 2221 E. Broadway. For more information, click here.

There’s no crying in baseball (Tuesday, Aug. 20)

Moonlight Movies on the Beach presents “A League of Their Own” at Granada Beach beginning at 8 p.m.

In this classic baseball movie, Dottie Hinson attends the opening of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League exhibit at the Baseball Hall of Fame. She sees pictures of many former teammates and friends, prompting a flashback to her playing days. Bring your beach chairs or blanket and enjoy.

Granada Beach is at 5000 E. Ocean Blvd. For more information, visit moonlightmoviesonthebeach.com.

Let’s go crazy (Wednesday, Aug. 21)

The Art Theatre of Long Beach continues its 100-year anniversary with a showing of the 40th anniversary print of Prince’s classic film “Purple Rain” at 7:15 p.m.

A young musician, tormented by an abusive situation at home, must contend with a rival singer, a burgeoning romance, and his own dissatisfied band, as his star begins to rise.

The Art Theatre of Long Beach is at 2025 E. Fourth St. For more information, call 562-438-5435 or click here.