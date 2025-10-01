Want a chance to be featured in our weekly events roundup? Add it to our free community calendar at lbpostevents.com. For a guaranteed placement, contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored item.

The big event this weekend is the Long Beach Marathon, but if you’re attending that, you’ve already been preparing for months — we hope. So, for those of us who aren’t high-performance athletes, here’s a list of street closures and, as usual, some fun suggestions for you and the family.

A lowrider celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month (Friday, Oct. 3)

Attendees walk past vibrant cars on display during the Lowrider Los Angeles Super Show at the Long Beach Convention Center on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Photo by Crystal Niebla.

The Long Beach Public Library has a month-long series of events going on to celebrate Latino culture across the city.

On Friday, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Mark Twain Neighborhood Library, they’re promising a one-of-a-kind party with a lowrider car show, a mobile art gallery, along with crafts and activities “that celebrate lowrider culture in style.”

It’s free and a great outing for you and the kids. The Mark Twain Neighborhood Library is at 1401 E. Anaheim St.

Check out more library events planned throughout the month here. And for more on their month-long Vida Latina celebration — with suggestions on activities and events — click here.

Noche Latina (Friday, Oct. 3)

Renaissance High School for the Arts is inviting everyone to “a vibrant celebration of community and culture.”

It’s free, family-friendly and gives anyone the chance to eat some delicious food, shop for handmade goods from local vendors, check out a classic car show, dance, learn how to dance, and take part in raffles, games and other fun activities. We checked it out last year, and it was a blast, as you can see from the video above.

“Whether you’re coming to dance, eat, create, learn, or simply spend time with neighbors, Noche Latina is a joyful evening of culture, creativity, and community spirit,” organizers say.

It runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on the campus at 235 E. 8th Street.

Check out more info here.

Take in some theater (Friday, Oct. 3 – Sunday, Oct. 5)

Craig Johnson in “Predictor” at The Garage Theatre. Photo by Diana Kaufmann.

This weekend is loaded with performances from our local theater companies.

A few highlights:

“Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde” at Long Beach Playhouse

“Predictor,” about the forgotten woman who invented home pregnancy tests, at The Garage Theatre

And Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s third annual poetry weekend, complete with improv, poets on the street, and an open mic

Get a fuller picture of each event from our theater reviewer here.

Science Live at CSULB (Saturday, Oct. 4)

Photo courtesy Cal State Long Beach

If you have a curious kid, you’ll want to take them to Cal State Long Beach’s Hall of Science from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

There, they can feel like real scientist by getting hands-on with displays and activities, including digging for fossils, looking at real animal skeletons, touring the famous Shark Lab, running chemistry experiments, learning about our local wetlands and hearing why the “stingray shuffle” is scientifically shown to keep you safe at the beach.

Admission is free. Paid parking is available at any “E” lot. The closest lots to the Hall of Science are E10, E11, E7, and E8.

More info here.

Not enough for you? Check out more options (and add your own) at LBPostevents.com.