The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post.

Hot fun in the summertime around Long Beach includes the Queen Mary’s Night Market, which has something for everyone. Mother’s Beach hosts the Rolling Stones tribute band Jumping Jack Flash. The 39th Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival takes over Marina Green Park this weekend. A half-marathon relay takes place at Shoreline Park, and the Aquarium of the Pacific hosts Autism Family Morning.

Jumping Jack Flash (Thursday, Aug. 8)

Friends of Belmont Shore present the Rolling Stones tribute band Jumping Jack Flash at Mother’s Beach on the grassy space by the concession stand from 6 to 8 p.m.

Mother’s Beach Park is at 5839 Appian Way. For more information, click here.

Night Market (Thursday, Aug. 8)

The Queen Mary presents its Summer Event Series Night Market from 6 to 9 p.m.

Great for a family night out, date night, or a hang-out destination with friends of all ages. Guests can enjoy different food types and tastes from various chef extraordinaires, do a little shopping with pop-up boutiques, relax, and hang out, drink a cocktail in the beer garden, and listen to live music from local artists and bands.

The Queen Mary is at 1126 Queens Highway. Admission is free with an RSVP. For more information, visit queenmary.com.

35th Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival (Friday, Aug. 9 through Sunday, Aug. 11)

Thousands gathered at Rainbow Lagoon Park for day two of the 33rd annual Long Beach Jazz Festival Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

The 35th Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival will be at Marina Green Park this weekend starting Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. and continuing on Saturday from 1 to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m.

Come celebrate a great line-up from classic R&B to hot summer night jazz. It is the only Southern California jazz festival taking place on a gorgeous grassy knoll on two separate stages, in a beautiful waterfront setting.

Marina Green Park is at 386 E. Shoreline Drive. For more information and tickets, visit longbeachjazzfestival.com.

2024 Long Beach Solo-Half, Half-Marathon Relay, 8K and 5K (Sunday, Aug. 11)

Shoreline Park hosts the 2024 Long Beach Solo-Half, Half-Marathon Relay, 8K and 5K at 7:30 a.m.

Individuals, run clubs, run teams and corporate groups can participate. There will be scenic, flat and fast courses. Team relay members run a lap (one team member at a time) carrying a chipped baton (5 total laps must be completed by a team).

Shoreline Park is at 200 Aquarium Way. For more information and to register, click here.

Autism Family Morning (Sunday, Aug. 11)

Photo courtesy of the Aquarium of the Pacific.

Join the Aquarium of the Pacific for a special morning exclusively for families with children or adults with autism from 7 to 9 a.m.

The entire Aquarium, except Lorikeet Forest, will open at 7 a.m. This will be a morning when guests can enjoy the tranquility of Aquarium exhibits and meet 12,000 animals from the world’s largest ocean.

The Aquarium of the Pacific is at 100 Aquarium Way. Tickets cost $12 for the event. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 562-590-3100 or click here.