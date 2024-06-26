The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

As summer starts to heat up, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the warm weather around Long Beach. Take in a movie under the stars or several outdoor concerts around the city. However, watch out for the Pirate Invasion coming to Shoreline Aquatic Park this weekend. You just might walk the plank. AAAARRRGGG! If you’re just in the mood to vibe to some tunes, there’s a marketplace for you. And for the Puerto Rican culture, it’s a celebration that will be accompanied by local musical talent at Rainbow Lagoon Park to top it off.

Movies and Moonlight (Friday, June 28)

2ND & PCH presents a showing of “Wish” from 6 to 9 p.m.

Come out for a magical evening of family-friendly movies under the stars at 2ND & PCH. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for a cozy night of cinema by the marina. It’s a great way to relax with friends and family, enjoy fresh air, and watch your favorite films in a beautiful outdoor setting.

2ND & PCH is located at 6400 Pacific Coast Highway. For more information and to reserve a spot, click here.

Modern Analog (Saturday, June 29)

Ambitious Ales presents Modern Analog, a nostalgia market, from noon to 5 p.m.

Come by for a community event featuring an analog marketplace, vinyl DJ sets, vintage treasures, food, craft beer, and positive vibes. Multiple vendors will be specializing in film photography, vinyl records, and cassette tapes. In addition, there will be a community film photography gallery show, and DJs setting the vibe. Bring the family.

Ambitious Ales is at 4019 Atlantic Ave. For more information, call 562-285-7199 or visit ambitiousales.com.

Pirate Invasion (Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30)

A Pirate Invasion comes to Shoreline Aquatic Park this weekend, starting on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pirate Invasion of Long Beach is not only an exciting event, it is the only one of its kind. The mix of activities from pirate encampments to cannon fire and everything in between is sure to keep everyone entertained. Activities will also include a pub crawl, bars with all the grog, a mermaid village, food trucks, vendors, a kids zone with inflatables and a crafting area, pirate-themed shows, pirate ships, a live fire show at night, music and more.

Shoreline Aquatic Park is at 200 Aquarium Way. For more information and tickets, visit pirateinvasionlongbeach.com.

Summer Extravaganza (Saturday, June 29)

KLBP FM 99.1 hosts its kick-off summer event “LB Live” at The Pike Outlets from 3 to 7 p.m.

Long Beach Public Radio in partnership with the City of Long Beach and Arts Council for Long Beach, introduces this event at The Pike Outlets in front of the iconic Ferris Wheel. It will feature a diverse lineup of musical talent from a variety of music styles from performers such as Mystic Crew, Chadwick Bishop and Seafunk. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with KLBP representatives to learn more about the station’s programs and discover ways to get involved with the station.

The Pike Outlets is at 95 S. Pine Ave. For more information about this event, call 202-701-5363.

Bubba Jackson – Celebration of Life (Sunday, June 30)

The Long Beach Blues Society presents “Bubba Jackson – A Celebration of Life” at the Recreation Park Bandshell from noon to 8 p.m.

This event will be filled with jazz and blues. Feel free to bring the whole family. Pack a snack and grab a blanket. Outside drinks and food are allowed. Performances will include Jose Rizo’s Picoso, Sugaray Rayford, Natalie Quartet, Kid Ramos, the John Clayton All Stars, Laurie Morvan, Marguaret Love, Tim Russ, the Pearl-Bailey Band and members of the LBBS All Star Band.

Recreation Park is at 701-939 Federation Drive. Admission is free. For more information, visit forpbs.org/kjazz24.

Puerto Rican Festival (Sunday, June 30)

Fiestalegre Promotions presents the annual Dia de San Juan Festival, featuring a tribute to Hector Lavoe at Rainbow Lagoon Park from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Entertainment will feature Flaco Navaja, the Boogaloo Assassins, Latin Rhythm Boys, Conjunto Oye, Conjunto Afro Son and Sabrosas Latin Orquestra. Special guests will include DJ Willie and DJ Papo y mas.

Rainbow Lagoon Park is at 400 Shoreline Drive. For more information and tickets, call 657-459-6053 or 714-337-9419 or visit fiestalegre.com.