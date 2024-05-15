The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Long Beach celebrates Pride this weekend, and there is no shortage of events packed with family fun and entertainment. In addition, if you are looking for a little taste of Spain, the Museum of Latin American Art has something for you. If you just want to explore Long Beach, a couple of tours should pique your interest.

41st Annual Long Beach Pride Festival (Saturday, May 18)

Get ready to celebrate diversity and love at the 41st Annual Long Beach Pride Festival at Marina Green on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

With this year’s Festival theme being the “Rhythm of the Rainbow,” this weekend’s event will be filled with a variety of activities, including live music, delicious food, and fabulous entertainment. Whether you identify as LGBTQ+ or want to show your support for equality, this festival is for everyone. Don’t miss out on the chance to show your pride and be part of the celebration.

Marina Green is at 386 E. Shoreline Drive. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.

Crescendo (Saturday, May 18)

Photo courtesy the Long Beach Symphony.

Long Beach Symphony presents “Crescendo: An Evening in Barcelona” at the Museum of Latin American Art at 5 p.m.

Celebrate a night of music, art and culture, featuring a silent auction of rare wines and a live auction with opportunities to bid on exciting travel destinations and more. The festivities will also include the annual Luminary Award presentation, live orchestra music and performances by Esencia Flamenca.

The Museum of Latin American Art is at 628 Alamitos Ave. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Downtown Walking Tour (Saturday, May 18)

Looking north down Pine Avenue from Ocean Boulevard in Long Beach on Aug. 24, 2018. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Join Long Beach Heritage in exploring the diversity of Downtown Long Beach where old and new developments come together to create a vibrant urban neighborhood, starting at 9:30 a.m.

Learn about the growth of one of California’s largest cities and discover buildings from every decade of the 20th century that contribute to its unique character. The tour, which will begin in front of the WPA Mural at Harvey Milk Promenade Park, will include historic landmarks such as the WPA-era Recreation Mural, The Breakers, The Willmore, Farmers & Merchant Bank, First National Bank Security Bank Building, and more.

Tickets cost $10 for Heritage members and $15 for non-members. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lbheritage.org.

Home and Garden Tour (Sunday, May 19)

Photo courtesy the California Heights Neighborhood Association.

The 18th Annual Home and Garden Tour in California Heights, the largest historic district in Long Beach, runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hosted by the California Heights Neighborhood Association, the event offers patrons docent-guided tours of several Spanish Colonial Revival Homes with carefully preserved or sensitively restored features. The tour will also include garden displays. California Heights, which is celebrating its centennial anniversary in 2024, encompasses more than 1,500 homes, many of which are in the Spanish Colonial Revival architecture styles that include signature red tiled gabled roofs and towers, arched windows and doors, stucco exterior walls, multi-paned windows and courtyards.

Check-in will be at f/8 Studios, at 3764 Orange Ave. Tickets are $35 in advance, and $40 on the day of the event. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 562-250-4250 or visit calheights.org.

Pride Run 2024 (Sunday, May 19)

The Shoreline Frontrunners of Long Beach presents the 32nd Annual Long Beach Pride Run starting at 8 a.m. at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Junipero Avenue.

The run offers a 5k race/walk and a 10k race along the picturesque Long Beach Shoreline Beach path. It also offers a non-binary category, recognizing and affirming gender diversity within the community. This year, the Pride sKIDaddle, a 200-feet dash for children, will take place before the main race at 7:45 a.m. Children will be provided with crayons and bibs to color and receive their finisher medals for their participation. Kids run free with a participating adult, encouraging families to join in on the fun-filled morning.

Same-day registration and check-in will begin at 6:30 a.m. The cost to register is $50, and you can register online at sfrlb.com/pride-run.