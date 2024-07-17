The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

This weekend promises to get you out and about to take in some air as it leads off with an outdoor concert. If you want to see where the 2028 Olympians will run their course, come out to see the Legacy Triathlon. The ninth annual Love Long Beach Festival will definitely put you in musical harmony with your wellness. Cal State Long Beach will be hosting a Shark Lab Open House, and DJ Hunny Bee will be getting you into the groove at The Bungalow.

7 Saturdays of Concert Series (Saturday, July 20)

Friends of Rec Park Band Shell presents its “7 Saturdays of Concert Series,” featuring local talent Manuel The Band, featuring Manuel Grejeda from 4 to 7 p.m.

Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the sounds of alternative, jazz, blues, and soulful funk. Recreation Park Band Shell is at 4900 E. Seventh St., across from Wilson High School. For more information, click here.

Long Beach Legacy Triathlon (Saturday, July 20)

Competitors on the beach during a previous triathlon in Long Beach. Photo courtesy of the Long Beach Legacy Triathlon.

Come be a part of celebrating Southern California’s rich Olympic history at the Long Beach Legacy Triathlon taking place at Alamitos Beach Saturday and Sunday.

The Long Beach Legacy Tri is sanctioned by USA Triathlon and follows USAT rules. This two-day event will offer athletes the opportunity to race the proposed course that Olympians and Paralympics will tackle in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Online registration to participate is closed, but come out and cheer on the runners as they strive for the finish line.

Alamitos Beach is at 700 E. Shoreline Drive. For more information and the schedule, visit legacylongbeach.com.

Ninth annual Love Long Beach Festival (Saturday, July 20)

Frank Ross of Baldwin Park, dances to the beat as DJ Garth plays during the 2018 Love Long Beach Festival at Shoreline Aquatic Park. Saturday, July 28, 2018. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Shoreline Aquatic Park hosts the ninth annual Love Long Beach Festival Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

From the first note to the last, Love Long Beach Festival envelops you in a world where dance music, wellness and cuisine converge in perfect harmony. Experience more than 50 top-tier DJs and live performers across three stages, indulge in a diverse array of delectable foods, and engage in rejuvenating activities like yoga and sound healing in the Whole Earth Village, all set against the backdrop of the best vibes around.

Shoreline Aquatic Park is at 200 Aquarium Way. For more information and tickets, visit lovelongbeachfestival.com.

Shark Lab Open House (Saturday, July 20)

Addison and Scott Cornell check out the marine life in the tanks on display in the Shark Lab at Cal State Long Beach. Photo by Tracey Roman.

Cal State Long Beach hosts an open house at the Cal State Long Beach Hall of Science from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Take part in hands-on experiments, and tour museum collections of mammals, birds, reptiles, plants, bugs and more. Come learn about white shark research, talk about cool science, and learn beach safety tips during this summer season. The beach safety presentations will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The CSLBU Hall of Science is on the campus at 1250 Bellflower Blvd. For more information, click here.

Sweet Sunday (Sunday, July 21)

Wind down the weekend with Sweet Sundays, featuring DJ Hunny Bee at the Bungalow Long Beach from 4 to 7 p.m.

She will be spinning afternoon sets filled with dance hits, classic house, hip-hop blends, and mashups. Guests can enjoy tunes all day with opening and closing sets by DJ Steve Dub. This vibrant and energetic event is a new offering from The Bungalow Long Beach, promising an unforgettable musical experience. It’s the perfect way to relax and enjoy the weekend with great music and a lively atmosphere.

The Bungalow Long Beach is at 6400 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 200. For more information, call 562-719-9400.