The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Hilarity ensues in a play about a teenage girl’s take on the U.S. Constitution, four talented Irish musicians celebrate 20 years of touring together, a rosy Mother’s Day brunch, a tasty stroll through Historic East Village Arts District, a day of sumo matches and a competitive day of basketball are among events that will take place in Long Beach this weekend.

What the Constitution Means to Me (Thursday, May 9 through Sunday, May 12)

International City Theatre presents “What the Constitution Means to Me” on May 9-11 at 7:30 p.m. and May 12 at 2 p.m.

Playwright Heidi Schreck’s boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

International City Theatre is at 330 E. Seaside Way. To purchase tickets, visit ictlongbeach.org/constitutionmeans. Runs through May 19.

Celtic Woman (Friday, May 10)

Celtic Woman brings its 20th Anniversary Tour to the Long Beach Terrace Theater from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Experience the group’s captivating blend of traditional Irish music and contemporary flair, featuring breakthrough and instrumental virtuosity. Formed in 2024, the quartet started touring internationally as a group after numerous appearances on PBS helped to boost their popularity. Since releasing its debut album that same year, the group has released more than 20 albums and has sold more than 9 million records worldwide.

Long Beach Terrace Theater is at 300 E. Ocean Blvd. Tickets can be purchased at shorturl.at/eE038.

Coming up Roses for Mom (Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12)

Fuego restaurant at Hotel Maya is hosting a special Mother’s Day brunch this weekend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Moms will be presented with a long-stem red rose when they are seated. Live Latin Jazz will be played by the Francisco Reyes Latin Jazz Trio from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

For reservations, call 562-481-3910 or visit shorturl.at/yFIL5. Fuego/Hotel Maya is at 700 Queensway Drive.

Sip, Shop and Stroll (Saturday, May 11)

The crowd at a Taste of Downtown event in 2023. Photo courtesy of Downtown Long Beach Alliance.

The Downtown Long Beach Alliance hosts its Taste of Downtown series kick-off event “Sip, Shop and Stroll” in East Village starting at noon.

The first-ever “Sip, Shop and Stroll” event invites attendees to indulge in a day filled with culinary delights, beverages and local shopping. Located in the scenic Historic East Village Arts District, this event will pair local retailers with food and beverage businesses, offering a unique blend of tasting and shopping experiences. With live music and engaging activities, the neighborhood will be buzzing with energy and excitement.

To purchase tickets for the event, visit shorturl.at/uFOP3.

Senior Olympics Basketball (Saturday, May 11)

In observance of Older Americans Month, the Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine Department hosts Senior Olympics Basketball at the Chavez Elementary School gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come show off your basketball skills or cheer for your loved ones. There will be a men’s and women’s 3-on-3 basketball tournament in addition to a coed free throw and three point competition. Medals will be awarded to the top teams. Sign-up is free, but space is limited and you must be 50 years or older to participate.

Chavez Elementary School is at 730 W. Third St. For more information, call 562-570-8890 or click here to register.

U.S. Sumo Open (Saturday, May 11)

Trent Sabo, right, of Idaho, hits the mat as he’s taken out by Mongolia’s Nyambayar Lkhanaa during a previous U.S. Sumo Open event at Cal State Long Beach. Photo by Thomas R Cordova.

Cal State Long Beach hosts the 24th Annual U.S. Sumo Open at the Walter Pyramid starting at 11 a.m.

Enjoy live action and excitement of 150 back-to-back matches in one afternoon. The US Sumo Open, the top annual sumo event in North America, is back for year 24. Don’t miss this huge once-a-year opportunity, among 5,000 fans, to cheer on 60 international sumo wrestlers from 10 countries.

For two years, Mongolian newcomer Mendee (former World Champion) has gone undefeated, with a 27-0 cumulative record. Can he keep the streak alive?

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit usasumo.com.