The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

There’s a plethora of theatrical performances this weekend. Broadway star Melissa Errico takes the stage at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on Thursday night. “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” closes out its run with weekend performances at the Long Beach Playhouse Theatre. Blank Space, a Taylor Swift cover band, comes to Harvelle’s. A 9/11 musical premieres at the Long Beach Terrace Theater. And if you’re looking for a job, the city of Long Beach hosts the first of three job fairs at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

Noir with Melissa Errico (Wednesday, Nov. 13 – Thursday, Nov 14)

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center presents “Melissa Errico: A Noir Romance” at 7 p.m.

Tony-nominated Broadway star Melissa Errico will sing noir songs inspired by the movies of the 1940s. Organizers say attendees can “luxuriate in romance and mystery in this seductive evening filled with Melissa’s trademark mischief and wit.”

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center is at 6200 E. Atherton St. Tickets cost $58.75 to $68.75. You can also add a buffet-style dinner.

For more information and tickets, call 562-985-7000 or visit carpenterarts.org.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Friday, Nov. 15 – Saturday, Nov. 16)

Long Beach Playhouse Theatre presents “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.

In this “neo-glam post-punk rock musical,” Hedwig Schmidt leaves East Germany with an American GI who takes her to the U.S. on the condition that she changes her sex. The plot takes a turn when she falls for an aspiring rocker who steals her songs before Hedwig sets off to be a rock goddess herself.

The Long Beach Playhouse Studio Theater is at 5021 E. Anaheim St. Tickets cost $20 to $30. For more information and tickets, call 562-494-1014 or visit lbplayhouse.org

Taylor Swift cover band (Saturday, Nov. 16)

Dirty Little Secrets Burlesque presents Blank Space, a Taylor Swift Cover Band at Harvelle’s Long Beach from 8 to 10 p.m.

The well-known cover band will play Swift hits from “Love Story” to “Anti-Hero” that they promise will have you singing along and dancing like you’re 22.

Harvelle’s is at 201 E. Broadway. Tickets start at $24. For more information and tickets, click here.

Job fair (Saturday, Nov. 16)

The city of Long Beach hosts a job fair at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The city is hiring recreation program leaders for its park programs. At the job fair, you can get information on programs that are currently hiring or will start hiring soon for positions helping with day camps, youth sports, older adults, teens, mobile recreation, virtual recreation and aquatics. You must be 16 or older.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park is at 1950 Lemon Ave. For more information, click here.

Come From Away (Tuesday, Nov. 19)

The Long Beach Terrace Theater presents the Tony Award-winning musical “Come From Away” at 7:30 p.m.

This musical focuses on the true story of the Newfoundland town of Gander where residents opened their homes to 7,000 stranded strangers on 9/11 when dozens of planes were grounded because of the terrorist attacks in the U.S.

Organizers say it tells the story of that “fateful week” when “cultures clashed and nerves ran high—but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.”

Long Beach Terrace Theater is at 300 E. Ocean Blvd. Tickets cost $50 and up. For more information and tickets, click here.