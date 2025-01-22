The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Theater and concerts dominate this weekend roundup. The Long Beach Shakespeare Company presents “Richard III” at the Helen Borgers Theatre. “The Phantom of the Opera” helps the Art Theatre celebrate its 100th anniversary. A Taylor Swift Tribute Band comes to the Carpenter Center. Comedian Shang Wang takes the stage at the Terrace Theater, and the Aquarium of the Pacific honors people with unique abilities.

Richard III (starting Friday, Jan. 24)

The Long Beach Shakespeare Company presents “Richard III” at the Helen Borgers Theatre Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

This fully staged version of the classic historical drama follows the Duke of Gloucester’s bloody quest for the throne and rise to power “before finding all his gains jeopardized by those he betrayed.” It is directed by Richard J. Martinez and produced by Holly Leveque.

The Helen Borgers Theatre is at 4250 Atlantic Ave. Tickets cost $15 and $25. “Richard III” shows every weekend through Feb. 2. More info here.

Festival of Human Abilities (Saturday, Jan. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 26)

The Aquarium of the Pacific presents its 22nd Annual Festival of Human Abilities Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event celebrates “the creative talents of people with disabilities,” according to the Aquarium. There will be live performances along with workshops from dancers, musicians and other artists, “who have learned unique adaptive skills to hone their craft.” Sign language interpreters, visitor guides in Braille and audio tours will be available.

The Aquarium of the Pacific is at 100 Aquarium Way. The festival is free with the price of admission. For more information, call 562-590-3100 or visit aquariumofpacific.org.

Legends in Concert (Saturday, Jan. 25)

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center presents “Legends in Concert: The Eras of Taylor Tribute Show” at 8 p.m.

Organizers say tribute artist Christina Shaw will embody Taylor Swift in this performance, “capturing the electrifying stage presence of the global superstar in hit after hit.” Expect classics like “Blank Space” and “Shake it Off.”

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center is at 6200 E. Atherton St. Tickets cost $25.75 to $53.75. For more information and tickets, call 562-985-7000 or visit carpenterarts.org.

Sheng Wang (Saturday, Jan. 25)

Get ready for a night of laughter as comedian Sheng Wang takes the stage at the Long Beach Terrace Theater at 7 p.m.

Wang is a comedian, actor and writer originally from Houston, Texas. His first Netflix special, “Sweet & Juicy,” was released in September 2023 and was produced and directed by Ali Wong. He was a featured stand-up on HBO’s “2 Dope Queens” special and also wrote for the ABC show “Fresh Off the Boat.”

The Long Beach Terrace Theater is at 300 E. Ocean Blvd. Tickets are $54 and up. For tickets, click here.

The Phantom of the Opera (Saturday, Jan. 25)

The Art Theatre is culminating its 100th anniversary with a special presentation of the 1925 film classic “The Phantom of the Opera” with live piano accompaniment at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for this special presentation are only $1, so, be warned, they may sell out quick. The showing will start out with classic cartoons and a guest speaker before getting to the main attraction.

The Art Theatre is at 2025 E. Fourth St. For more information and tickets, click here.