The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

If you enjoy running for a good cause or are a fan of Toyota, this weekend promises to get you out and about. In addition, the Aquarium of the Pacific offers a night of exploration and enjoyment as it celebrates World Ocean Day. Come break bread with the community, immerse yourself in Turkish cuisine, and partake in a fashion show where one’s trash is another person’s latest fashion trend.

2024 Walk for Hearing (Saturday, June 8)

The Hearing Loss Association of America sponsors the 2024 Walk for Hearing at Shoreline Aquatic Park from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Walk4Hearing is a nationwide campaign that brings hope to people with hearing loss in 21 cities, meeting them in their communities to raise awareness and show support. Teams of family and friends join with local HLAA Chapters and nonprofit and business partners to raise funds for local programs and promote hearing health. Walk4Hearing is HLAA’s community of support in action, breaking down barriers to hearing health and empowering people with hearing loss across the United States.

Shoreline Aquatic Park is at 200 Aquarium Way. Register here.

All Toyotafest (Saturday, June 8)

Come celebrate the decades of Toyota automobiles at the 28th Annual All Toyotafest at Marina Green Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Toyotafest is the ultimate reunion for car enthusiasts, especially fans of Toyota vehicles, both contemporary and vintage. From taxis and firetrucks to sedans and sports models, there is no shortage of fascinating cars during the event. Peruse through a variety of local vendors, and discover various Toyota products and accessories.

Maarina Green Park is at 386 E. Shoreline Drive. Admission is $15. Children under 12 get in free. For more information, click here.

Bio Ball (Saturday, June 8)

In celebration of World Ocean Day, the Aquarium of the Pacific presents its Bio Ball from 7 to 10 p.m.

Featured at the Bio Ball will be the premiere of the film “Life Beyond the Glass.” Enjoy live music and dancing, complimentary beer and wine, sweet and savory bites, and much more. With this one-night-only event, you’ll have the chance to explore the largest aquarium in Southern California as part of an exclusive group of attendees.

Aquarium of the Pacific is at 100 Aquarium Way. For more information and tickets, call 562-590-3100 or visit aquariumofpacific.org.

Community Pasta Dinner (Saturday, June 8)

Justin Rudd’s Community Action Team hosts a free pasta dinner with cheesecake at Bay Shore Church Fellowship Hall from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

In lieu of paying for the meal, please bring some non-perishable food items and/or gently used clothing that will go to the Christian Outreach in Action food bank and clothing closet in Downtown Long Beach. This event is dine-in only, and reservations are required.

Bay Shore Church is at 5100 E. The Toledo in Belmont Shore. RSVP at here.

California Turkish Festival (Sunday, June 9)

The Association of Turkish Americans of Southern California hosts the Third Annual California Turkish Festival at Shoreline Aquatic Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival will showcase a diverse array of Turkish cuisine. Entertainment will be the highlight with a lineup of talented musicians and performers gracing the stage. This year’s festival will also shine a spotlight on Cappadocia, one of Turkey’s most enchanting destinations known for its stunning rock formations known as “fairy chimneys.”

Shoreline Aquatic Park is located at 200 Aquarium Way. For more information, click here.

Trashion Show (Sunday, June 9)

Amy Bauer Designs and Jewel Box Children’s Theater presents Trashion Show Long Beach at Long Beach Playhouse from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Get ready to watch Los Angeles County-based designers share their creativity in the first event of its kind in Long Beach. Come along for a night of eco-friendly fashion and creativity. Witness local designers showcase their talent by turning rubbish into stunning runway looks. From dyed T-shirt dresses to clear plastic jackets with high shoulders, you’ll be amazed by the innovation on display.

Long Beach Playhouse is at 5021 E. Anaheim St. For more information, click here.