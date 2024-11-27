The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

As the holidays arrive, ‘tis the season to grab your family and friends and head out to enjoy Thanksgiving around the LBC. Here are some great options for getting into the spirit of the season.

Turkey Trot (Thursday, Nov. 28)

Justin Rudd’s Community Action Team hosts the 22nd Annual Long Beach Turkey Trot at Rosie’s Dog Beach along the beach path at 7:30 and 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning.

The Turkey Trot includes two start times for a 5K/10K run/walk and a Kids ½ mile wingding. You can pick up your t-shirt and bib between 4 and 5:30 p.m. at the start line (Granada Launch Ramp) on the Wednesday evening before the trot or at least 30 minutes before your start time. Organizers are asking participants to bring a nonperishable food donation like cereal, canned fruit, tuna or peanut butter.

Rosie’s Dog Beach is at 5000 E. Ocean Blvd. Visit justinrudd.com/trot for information and a full list of start times and prices.

Colorado Lagoon tree lighting (Friday, Nov. 29)

The Alamitos Heights Improvement Association will light the trees on the Colorado Lagoon during a celebration at the playground area from 6 to 8 p.m.

There will be carolers from Wilson High School starting at 6 p.m. with the tree being lit at 6:30 p.m. Visitors can stop in for a photo with Santa, drop off their wish list and see the MYART Showcase Troupe perform from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. There will also be cookies and hot chocolate from Lazy Acres and Ubuntu

Colorado Lagoon is at 5119 E. Colorado St. For more information, visit ahia.info.

Up Close and Classical (Sunday, Dec. 1)

Up Close and Classical presents the Wolfgang A. Mozart and Edward Grieg string quartets at Long Beach Holy Innocents Parish Hall from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Holy Innocents is located at 425 E. 20th St. For more information, visit upcloseandclassical.com.

Candlelight Christmas (Wednesday, Dec. 4)

The Long Beach Camerata Singers present “2024 Catalyst – Candlelight Christmas” at Los Altos United Methodist Church at 7:30 p.m.

The acapella voices of the Catalyst Chamber Ensemble will ring in the holiday season while the audience is ensconced in candlelight, harmonies and melodies. Organizers promise that the “crystalline sound created by the voices of Catalyst will have you closing your eyes and dreaming of the beauties of Christmas.”

Los Altos United Methodist Church is at 5950 E. Willow St. The cost is $45 to $70. For more information and tickets, visit longbeachcameratasingers.org.