The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post.

There is a treasure trove of events in Long Beach this weekend guaranteed to put a twinkle in your eye and brighten your mood with holiday cheer. There’s a staged radio production of “A Christmas Carol,” a tamales festival, and free snow days that can all help get you in the Christmas mood. And that’s just the start. Read on for more.

A Christmas Carol (Thursday, Dec. 12 – Sunday, Dec. 14)

Courtesy photo

Long Beach Shakespeare Company presents its “Christmas Carol Deluxe Radio Show” at the Helen Borgers Theatre Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

It’s the classic “Christmas Carol” story as an on-stage radio show for all ages. Organizers promise audiences will “enjoy the sound effects of live foley PLUS full Dickens costumes and the sounds and songs of the most wonderful time of the year!” This unique presentation is directed by Joe Montanari and produced by Holly Leveque.

The Helen Borgers Theatre is at 4250 ½ Atlantic Ave. Tickets cost $15. For more information and tickets, visit lbshakespeare.org.

42nd Annual Holiday Boat Parade (Saturday, Dec. 14)

Shoreline Yacht Club presents its 42nd Annual Holiday Boat Parade at the Shoreline Marina from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event is free and is meant to offer prime viewing locations for the decked-out yachts. It will also have a DJ, dancing, a photo booth and a sprinkling of snow during the parade.

Shoreline Marina is at 386 E. Shoreline Drive. For more information, click here.

70th Annual Daisy Lane Parade (Saturday, Dec. 14)

Marchers from Hoover Middle School get ready to make their way in the 66th Daisy Lane Parade on Saturday, December 14, 2019, in Long Beach. Photo by Tracey Roman.

This longtime tradition will kick off for the 70th time at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The free festivities start on Daisy Avenue at West Burnett Street and then head down the east side of Daisy Avenue to Pacific Coast Highway, where it will make its way around the median and back up the west side of Daisy Avenue to conclude at West Hill Street. Daisy Avenue between Willow Street and PCH will be closed to vehicle traffic for the parade staging area and parade route.

For more information, click here.

Whoville Winter Village (Saturday, Dec. 14)

The city of Long Beach Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine will host a Whoville Winter Village at Silverado Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m,

Whoville will have carnival games, crafts, cookie decorating, face painting, balloon art, games, snow, sledding Santa Claus and the Grinch. The free event is part of the city’s Neighbor-to-Neighbor Program, which Long Beach hopes will help foster community during the Christmas season.

Silverado Park is at 1545 W. 31st St. For more information, click here or call 562-570-3233.

International Tamales Festival (Saturday, Dec. 14)

Playalarga and LB Living present their Fourth Annual International Tamales Festival at Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Highway campus from 1 to 8 p.m.

You can try tamales from across Latin America and taste some tequila while enjoying live entertainment like Lucha Libre, Ballet Folklorico and even a visit from Santa Claus.

Long Beach City College’s PCH campus is at 1350 E. Pacific Coast Highway. Tickets cost $15 for general admission or $45 for admission and tequila tasting. For more information and tickets, click here.

Hmong New Year Festival (Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15)

The Hmong Association of Long Beach presents the 2024-25 Long Beach Hmong New Year Festival at El Dorado Park on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival will kick off with an opening ceremony Saturday at 10 a.m. during which an honored elder cuts the ribbon to open the gate into the new year to celebrate “all good things in the past year and all good things in the year to come.”

After that, expect a procession, drummers and a parade. After the parade, there will be a showcase of speeches, musical performers, dancers and a fashion show that includes traditional clothes and modern interpretations.

El Dorado Park is at 7550 Spring St. For more information, visit hmongassociationoflongbeach.org.

Nutcracker with a Twist (Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15)

En Pointe Dance and Fitness presents “Nutcracker with a Twist” at the Wilson High School auditorium Saturday at 2 p.m., and Sunday at 4 p.m.

“Nutcracker with a Twist” reimagines the holiday classic by combining the traditional story with new, contemporary choreography. You should also be prepared for a snow machine and other captivating scenery amid the cast of local dancers and actors.

The Wilson High School auditorium is at 4400 E. 10th St. Tickets cost $20 to $25. For more information and tickets, click here.

HOLI-SLAY Drag Show (Sunday, Dec. 15)

Courtesy photo

Jewels Productions and Hamburger Mary’s present the “Holi-slay Drag Show,” benefiting the AIDS Healthcare Foundation at First Congregational Church of Long Beach at 7 p.m.

There will be drinks, food, raffle tickets for purchase and more in an atmosphere that organizers promise will have “the fun, the flair, and the fierce energy that only a drag show in the historic First Congregational sanctuary can deliver.”

First Congregational Church of Long Beach is at 241 Cedar Ave. Tickets range from $10 to $50. For more information and tickets, click here.

Winter Wonderland (Sunday, Dec. 15)

Orizaba Park will transform into a winter wonderland and snowy play area between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday.

The event, hosted by Councilmember Cindy Allen, promises real snow, sledding, crafts, free food, a toy giveaway and more.

Allen’s office encouraged the Zaferia community and beyond to “bring their loved ones and attend this free family-friendly celebration of winter, community, and holiday spirit.”

Orizaba Park is at 1435 Orizaba Ave. It’s not required, but families attending can register here to make sure each child gets a toy in the giveaway.