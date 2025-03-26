The following is a list of curated Long Beach events and paid placements published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Highlights of this weekend include a festival honoring youth of all cultures, a wildfire benefit concert with local bands and a weave-your-own tapestry art workshop.

Art Workshop (Thursday, March 27)

The Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum presents the Mini-Tapestries Art Workshop with the Fiber Arts Club from 2 to 4 p.m.

Participants will hand-weave mini tapestries using mini looms, yarn, beads, and more. You can sketch a plan or freestyle as you create, your DIY tapestries are yours to keep.

The Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum is at 1250 N. Bellflower Blvd. on the campus of Cal State Long Beach. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

A Midsummer’s Night Dream (Friday, March 28 to Sunday, March 30)

Long Beach Shakespeare Company presents “A Midsummer’s Night Dream” at the Helen Borgers Theatre Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Set in a mystical forest where fairies meddle in mortal affairs, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” follows the intertwining fates of four young lovers, a group of bumbling amateur actors, and the magical beings who manipulate their destinies. The play is a whirlwind of mistaken identities, playful trickery and dreamlike adventure, making it a perfect evening of laughter and wonder for audiences. The play is directed and produced by LBSC Artistic Director Holly Leveque.

The Helen Borgers Theatre is at 4250 Atlantic Ave. Tickets cost $25 for general admission and $15 for students. The play runs through April 13. For more information and tickets, call 562-997-1494 or visit lbshakespeare.org.

Il Nuovo Orfeo (Friday, March 28)

Kontrapunktus presents “Il Nuovo Orfeo: Legacy of Arcangelo Corelli” at Grace First Presbyterian Church from 8 to 10 p.m.

This classic concert pays homage to the Italian master composer Arcangelo Corelli. Besides featuring one of his beloved pieces, the concert repertoire will include exquisite works from several composers who either studied under him or composed opuses in his honor. These composers include George Frideric Handel, Jean-Baptiste Barriere, Francesco Geminiani, and Jean-Marie Leclair.

Grace First Presbyterian Church is at 3955 N. Studebaker Road. Tickets cost $19.95 to $24.95. For more information and tickets, visit kontrapunktusmusic.org.

International Children’s Festival (Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30)

The Aquarium of the Pacific hosts its 20th Annual International Children’s Festival on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Come celebrate the talents of children of many cultures. This festival will feature cultural presentations and performances by children. The Aquarium will also honor a local youth with its annual Young Hero Award in recognition of their efforts to make our planet a better place.

The Aquarium of the Pacific is at 100 Aquarium Way. The festival is free with the cost of admission. For more information and tickets, call 562-590-3100 or visit aquariumofpacific.org.

Long Beach Cares (Saturday, March 29)

Hear for the Music presents the Long Beach Cares benefit concert at the Art Theatre of Long Beach from 5 to 11 p.m.

The concert will feature five bands from Long Beach and proceeds will go directly to the California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund. This fund focuses on immediate and long-term recovery efforts, including supporting displaced individuals, rebuilding homes, and enhancing preparedness for future wildfires. Performers include Califone, Psychic Temple, Tin Angel, Tristan Dolce and Alyssandra Nighswonger.

The Art Theatre of Long Beach is at 2025 E. Fourth St. Tickets cost $25 to $75. For more information and tickets, click here.

The Longevity Imperative – Charting the New Map of Life (Wednesday, April 2) – sponsored

Presented by Dr. Laura Carstensen, Stanford Center on Longevity

Life expectancy nearly doubled in the 20th century, creating a demographic revolution that presents unprecedented opportunities to improve quality of life. Yet a fundamental mismatch persists between extended longevity and societal frameworks designed for much shorter lives. To address these challenges, health spans must be extended to match life spans, financial systems must be reimagined, and education must evolve from front-loaded learning to continuous lifelong development. By leveraging scientific advances while critically examining established cultural practices and institutions, additional years can significantly enhance human flourishing.

This talk provides a broad overview of longevity, explores cultural factors that contributed to increased life expectancy, and presents a blueprint for a new map of life that better supports century-long lives.

Following the presentation, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy cocktails, conversations, music, and crafts in our Art Gallery and experience our interactive Paint-a-Fish exhibit.

This is an adult-oriented program recommended for young professionals – seniors (not suitable for young children). This lecture will also be live-streamed for those unable to join in person. Click here for more info and tickets.