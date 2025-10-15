Want a chance to be featured in our weekly events roundup? Add it to our free community calendar at lbpostevents.com. For a guaranteed placement, contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored item.

There’s another large No Kings Day protest planned this weekend, with plenty of locations in and around Long Beach, so be prepared for crowds wherever you go. Whether you decide to exercise your First Amendment rights or not, there are also plenty of other things to do.

Here are some of the highlights.

Formula Drift Pro Championship Round 8 (Friday, Oct. 17 to Saturday, Oct. 18)

Racers that burn rubber as they skid around corners are scheduled to be back in downtown along Shoreline Drive.

The highlights from their last Long Beach event are smoke-filled and fun:

There’s a full day of racing both Friday and Saturday. You can check out all the details and get tickets here.

Trick or treating El Dorado Nature Center (Saturday, Oct. 18)

Photo courtesy the city of Long Beach

Long Beach’s annual Howl-o-ween Festival at the El Dorado Nature Center will have family-friendly Halloween activities, trick-or-treating for kids along trails and food for sale from 2 to 6 p.m.

Parking is free, but there’s a suggested donation of $5 per person. Also, it’s a “Howl-o-ween” festival, but please don’t bring your dogs. The city says they’re not allowed.

El Dorado Nature Center is at 7550 E. Spring St. Check out all the details here.

Bemont Shore Book Fair (Sunday, Oct. 19)

Looking for something a little quieter? The Belmont Shore book fair runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday outside the Chase Bank on Second Street.

Organizers say it’s expected to be their biggest yet, with more than 70 local authors and exhibitors. In addition to meeting the people behind some of your favorite pages, there will be readings, discussions and panels “that highlight the power of storytelling.”

See the schedule and exhibitor list here.

Fourth Street Record Fair (Sunday, Oct. 19)

St. Louis Avenue just off Fourth Street is about to become a marketplace for music, culture and good vibes from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Organizers say there will be DJ sets and 20 or so record vendors, a pop-up cafe by Bent Coffee and $5 bloody marys for sale at The Social List.

