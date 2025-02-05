The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

This weekend brings many Black History Month events to Long Beach, including a free resource festival Downtown. You can also check out Native American jazz vocalist Julia Keefe at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center or sign up for a fun Valentine’s themed 5K at Alamitos Beach.

Meet children’s author Kobina Commeh (Thursday, Feb. 6)

The Long Beach Public Library will host a talk from author Kobina Commeh at the Bach Neighborhood Library from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

As part of the library’s celebration of Black History Month, Commeh — a local podiatrist turned author — will read from his children’s book “Kwesi and Nana Ruby Learn to Swim,” a tale of overcoming fear with help from others.

Bach Neighborhood Library is at 4055 N. Bellflower Blvd. For more information, call 562-570-1038 or click here.

Julia Keefe (Thursday, Feb. 6)

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center welcomes acclaimed Native American jazz vocalist Julia Keefe beginning at 7 p.m.

Keefe made a name for herself in the New York jazz scene and has opened for major stars like Tony Bennett. She won local fans last year when she performed at the Carpenter Center and is returning with her quartet to perform fresh takes on jazz classics.

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center is at 6200 E. Atherton St. Tickets cost $58.75 to $68.75. For more information, call 562-985-7000 or visit carpenterarts.org.

Black History Month celebration (Friday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8)

The Long Beach Public Library is kicking off its celebration of Black History Month this weekend.

The month-long event series, titled, “For the Culture,” features family-friendly events that invite “attendees of all ages to celebrate Black love, self-identity, self-care, art and joy,” according to the library.

The first two events will kick off this weekend at the African American Cultural Center of Long Beach. The first, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, “will feature live music performances and local vendors offering unique products.” The second, on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., “will feature a vibrant fashion show, a Children’s Corner with storytimes and giveaways, and family portraits at the LBPL Studio photo booth, as well as music and local vendors.”

The African American Cultural Center is at 4231 Atlantic Ave. You can find more details about upcoming events here.

5K Cupid Shuffle Run (Saturday, Feb. 8)

The You Run This Town Foundation presents the 5K Cupid Shuffle Run at Alamitos Beach from 9 to 11 a.m.

Love is in the air, and it’s time to lace up your sneakers. Whether you’re a seasoned runner chasing a new personal best or a first-timer looking for a fun way to get moving, this event welcomes all fitness levels.

Alamitos Beach is at 380 E. Shoreline Drive. Tickets start at $17.85. To register, click here.

Legacy and Unity (Saturday, Feb. 8)

Local youth-focused nonprofit Dreamz Into Goals presents Legacy and Unity: Black History Celebration on The Promenade from noon to 4 p.m.

This vibrant outdoor festival aims to honor the rich history and contributions of African Americans while providing a vibrant platform for education. It will also honor the achievements and heritage of African Americans in the heart of Downtown, Long Beach. Come enjoy live music, learn about local African American Pioneers, shop and participate in numerous activities.

The event will take place at 301 The Promenade, near Ross in Downtown Long Beach, and it is free. For more information, click here.