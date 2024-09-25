The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

The first weekend of autumn promises to be an event-filled one in Long Beach. In addition to a variety of celebrations of Hispanic and Latino culture around the city, people can relax and find tranquility in nature with a special Sound Bath therapy session. A little taste of Hawaii comes to Shoreline Aquatic Park as it hosts the 11th Annual Aloha Run. New York Times bestselling author and columnist Charles Blow comes to the Carpenter Arts Center to offer his perspective on hot-button issues. Lastly, are you prepared for the Big One? The city of Long Beach is offering an Earthquake Expo to share vital information with the public on what to do to be ready.

Sound Bath (Thursday, Sept. 26)

El Dorado Park East is hosting a Healing Hearts Christian Sound Bath experience from 11 a.m. to noon.

Healing instruments will be played as you relax and find peace in nature among the sounds of ducks, birds, and squirrels. This event is perfect for people seeking spiritual rejuvenation in a serene setting.

El Dorado Park East is at 7550 E. Spring St. Tickets cost $25 to $35. For more information click here.

SPONSORED BY HOTEL MAYA Tequila Tasting (Friday, Sept. 27) Welcome to the El Cristiano Agave Affair: A Tequila & Culinary Journey of Latin American Cuisine and enjoy a night filled with delicious Latin American flavors and tequila tastings on Friday, Sept. 27 from 7 to 10 p.m. Indulge in a culinary experience that explores the rich and diverse cuisine of Latin America with a five-course tasting menu created by Fuego’s celebrated chef, paired with top-notch tequila from El Cristiano. Hotel Maya is at 700 Queensway Drive. Guests can purchase tickets at hotelmayalongbeach.com/special-events.

Noche Latina (Friday, Sept. 27)

Renaissance High School for the Arts presents Noche Latina, a celebration of heritage and culture from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event will feature food vendors, local makers, a pop-up thrift store, student club sales, dancing and dance lessons. There will also be a “Build Your Own Lowrider Craft.” People can contribute to a community mural. There will also be face painting, pinatas and loteria, a raffle with prizes and community resources.

Renaissance High School for the Arts is at 235 E. Eighth St. For more information, click here.

Aloha Run (Saturday, Sept. 28)

Shoreline Aquatic Park hosts the 11th Annual Aloha Run starting at 6:30 a.m. with registration.

The Aloha Run brings the spirit of the Pacific Islands to Southern California with a scenic 5K and 10K course for all ages. The fun begins at the Finish Festival where you can celebrate Aloha-style with live music, drummers, dancers and a vibrant vendor village.

Shoreline Aquatic Park is at 200 Aquarium Way. For more information and registration, visit thealoharun.com.

Charles Blow (Saturday, Sept. 28)

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center presents “An Evening with Charles Blow” from 8 to 9 p.m.

The New York Times bestselling author and columnist will delve into social and political issues including democracy and American Theocracy, cultural gatekeeping, country music and Beyoncé.

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center is at 6200 Atherton St. Tickets cost $63.75. For more information and tickets, call 562-985-7000 or visit carpenterarts.org.

Westside Festival/ Fiesta in the Park (Saturday, Sept. 28)

Councilmember Roberto Uranga is inviting residents to the Westside Festival and Fiesta in the Park at Silverado Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with live music, cultural performances, and a resource fair that includes local businesses, nonprofits, and state and local agencies.

“The festival offers an opportunity to engage in cultural activities, indulge in delicious cuisine, and enjoy lively performances — all in a family-friendly atmosphere,” organizers said.

Silverado Park is at 1545 W. 31st St. For more information, click here.

Earthquake Expo (Saturday, Sept. 28)

The community is invited to a Quake Heroes Earthquake Expo hosted by the city of Long Beach and Councilmember Kristina Duggan at the Recreation Park Community Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be earthquake preparedness resource booths where attendees can learn about the seven steps to earthquake safety. And don’t miss the earthquake simulator that lets people feel their power in a controlled environment.

There will also be free screenings and panel discussions of “Quake Heroes,” a film that blends Hollywood storytelling and real-life heroism and inspires individual and community resilience in preparation for the next big earthquake.

Recreation Park Community Center is at 4900 E. Seventh St. For more information, click here.