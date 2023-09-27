The following is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Whether you’re feeling adventurous, outdoorsy or even a little whimsical, this weekend there’s something for you to explore in Long Beach. There’s a great fairy picnic put on by a Bixby Knolls tea room, plus some great music and dance performances including the return of award-winning dance company A.I.M by Kyle Abraham at the Carpenter Center.

Spooky season is approaching and this weekend many nearby pumpkin patches are opening. We haven’t included them in this list because we have another one you can read by clicking here.

Get to scrollin’!

ALEX’S BAR KARAOKE (Friday)

In this file photo: Operating table service only, Alex’s Bar staff prepare cocktails behind the bar and walk the drinks out to seated guests. Photo by Cheantay Jensen.

If you haven’t had the chance to experience Tuesday night karaoke at Alex’s Bar, you can take the stage yourself this Friday at Alex’s Bar, since the bar is putting on the spectacle for the weekend crowd.

What makes this karaoke night so popular is that there’s no cover charge to enter, there are hundreds of songs to choose from and the liquid courage is cheap. We’re talking $4 well cocktails, $2 Hamm’s beer, $5 boiler makers and $1 off all other drinks.

A pro tip: the karaoke nights are packed by 11 p.m. To enjoy a few hours of cheap beer and cheap entertainment before the crowds, we recommend getting there before 10 p.m. Click here for more information.

Alex’s Bar is at 2913 E. Anaheim St.

MOONLIGHT MASH (Friday)

Courtesy flyer to the Moonlight Mash bike ride on Friday, Sept. 29.

What can you expect at Moonlight Mash? A safe, coordinated group ride that’s more or less like a costume party on wheels. This month’s theme is “Caveman Crawl” so come dressed like you’re from the Stone Age. You don’t have to dress up to join in on the fun, but if you’ve been looking for an acceptable place to wear a loincloth, this is it.

Moonlight Mash is free to join. Just show up at Pedal Movement by 7:30 p.m. Roll-out is at 8 p.m. Click here for more information.

Pedal Movement is at 223 E. First St.

THE GREAT FAIRY PICNIC (Saturday)

Elena Hussan enters her venue, Dream Come True Tea & Party Room, through the back entrance. Photo by Crystal Niebla.

Dream Come True Tea & Party Room is hosting a fairy-themed picnic at Los Cerritos Park on Saturday, Sept. 30 for an afternoon of play and whimsy.

During the three-hour event, guests can snack on tea sandwiches, scones and desserts while enjoying entertainment including face painting, fairy crafting stations, a “dragon egg” toss, games and more. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their finest fairy attire. Best dressed will win a free mini party by Dream Come True.

Tickets to the picnic cost $89.95 and include food, drinks, a personal picnic blanket, fairy wings, a reusable tote and access to all the entertainment. Click here for more information.

Los Cerritos Park is at 3750 Del Mar Ave.

METAL JAM (Saturday)

Courtesy flyer to the Metal Jam at The Gaslamp Saturday, Sept. 30.

If there’s ever a place to catch a quality cover band show, it’s the Gaslamp Bar + Kitchen. With cover shows nearly seven days a week, the Gaslamp has earned a reputation for pulling some of the best tribute artists around.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, the Gaslamp is bringing the heavy hitters with a full night of classic heavy metal tunes. The show features Metallica, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden and Black Sabbath tribute bands, as well as some special guests.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets, which cost $15.

The Gaslamp is at 6251 E. Pacific Coast Highway.

A.I.M. BY KYLE ABRAHAM (Saturday)

Award-winning dance company A.I.M by Kyle Abraham will be performing live at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center Saturday, Sept. 30. Photo courtesy Carpenter Center.

Back for another season, the award-winning dance company A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham returns to the stage at the Carpenter Center with a variety of new dance performances including the West Coast premiere of choreographer Bebe Miller’s lauded solo “Rain” and “Just Your Two Wrists” by Paul Singh.

The evening will also feature a special choreographed work set to six songs by Nina Simone that offers an intimate exploration of love through movement.

Tickets to the show are $40. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets. Parking is not included in the ticket price.

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center is at 6200 E. Atherton St. on the Cal State Long Beach campus.

BRISTON MARONEY PERFORMANCE AND RECORD SIGNING (Sunday)

Courtesy flyer to the Briston Maroney live performance and record signing at Fingerprints Music on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Folk rock sensation Briston Maroney is coming to Long Beach Sunday, Oct. 1 to celebrate the release of his newest album “Ultrapure.”

Maroney will be signing records and doing a live acoustic performance at Fingerprints Music. Those who want to attend must buy a pre-order CD or vinyl copy of Maroney’s new album through the Fingerprints website, here.

The event will open at 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

Fingerprints Music is at 420 E. Fourth St.

SPONSORED BY AQUARIUM OF THE PACIFIC SEA TURTLE EXPERTS EXPOSE WHAT’S UNDER THOSE SHELLS – AQUARIUM OF THE PACIFIC (Wednesday, Oct. 4)

Scientists are learning more every day about the sea turtles living in the waters off California’s coastline, and two experts are ready to share some of their knowledge about the hard-shelled marine reptiles at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s First Wednesdays event in October. In their presentation, “Sea Turtles Of California: What We Know And How We Are Learning More,” researchers Dr. Cali Turner Tomaszewicz and Dr. Andy Maurer with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Southwest Fisheries Science Center will talk about a variety of techniques used above and below the water to figure out where West Coast sea turtles go, what they eat, how old they are and what their social behavior looks like. They’ll also share one of the greatest recovery stories of an endangered species: green turtles, which are now regularly sighted in coastal waters in Southern California. In addition to the green turtle population, their talk will also feature information about other varieties, including loggerheads, olive ridleys and giant leatherbacks. This deep dive into turtles will take place Wednesday, Oct. 4, in the Honda Pacific Visions Theater. From 7 to 9 p.m., the presentation and Q&A will be capped off with a cash bar cocktail hour with music and craft activities in the Pacific Visions Art Gallery. Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door. Reservations are required and can be made online or by calling 562-590-3100. First Wednesdays is sponsored by the Long Beach Container Terminal.