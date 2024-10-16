The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

With Halloween around the corner, this week’s roundup includes several ghoulish celebrations. However, kicking off this weekend is the annual Festival of Flight at Long Beach Airport. Long Beach Towne Center and the El Dorado Nature Center will offer a trick or a treat for you. The Long Beach Camerata Singers open their 59th season with an exploration of our planet Earth. Two events dedicated to our furry and lovable pet pals are also on tap.

SPONSORED BY INTERNATIONAL CITY THEATRE Murder on the Links (Oct. 16 to Nov. 3) International City Theatre Production of “Murder on the Links.” Courtesy International City Theatre. Opening this weekend at International City Theatre (ICT) is a season finale spectacle you won’t want to miss! Steven Dietz’ “Murder on the Links” based on the novel by Agatha Christie! Something’s afoul on the private golf course at Merlinville-Sur-Mer, namely the body of Hercule Poirot’s newest client! Acclaimed playwright Steven Dietz brings the famed Belgian detective to life to solve one of Agatha Christie’s most intricate whodunits with the host of usual and unusual suspects. The show will feature the talents of Louis Lotorto, Daniel A. Stevens, Brian Stanton, Tina Van Berckelaer, James Simenc and Gabbie Adner tackling a whirlwind of changing locations, costumes and accents in this lively and colorfully worded mystery saga. Todd Nielsen directs this limited three-week run from Oct. 16 through Nov. 3 with a special artists talkback on Sunday Oct. 27. Tickets range from $37 to $55 with performances on Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. ICT is Long Beach’s resident professional theatre company with over 500 professional awards, performing at the Beverly O’Neill Theater. For tickets or more information, call the box office at 562-436-4610 or go online at www.ictlongbeach.org

Cradle of Life (Saturday, Oct. 19)

The Long Beach Camerata Singers present “Cradle of Life” at the Wilson High School Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

To start their 59th season, the Long Beach Camerata Singers will take audience members on a musical exploration of the planet that celebrates the Earth and our relationship with it. Organizers say audiences will not want to miss this concert that stretches “from the forests to the mountains,” with “beautiful sounds and deep feelings.”

Wilson High School is at 4400 E. 10th St. Tickets cost $30 to $40. For more information and tickets, visit longbeachcameratasingers.org.

Festival of Flight (Saturday, Oct. 19)

The Nanchang CJ-6 is parked for the Long Beach Airport’s Festival of Flight In Long Beach Friday, November 5, 2021. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Long Beach Airport presents its annual Festival of Flight from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thousands of attendees are expected at the Airport’s signature annual event, which will be closing out the celebration of LGB’s 100th anniversary. The popular event is returning with aircraft on static display, live music, activities for kids, food and beer trucks and helicopter rides for purchase.

The entrance to the festival will be at the end of the airfield at 3950 E. Wardlow Road. Admission is free. For more information, click here.

Howl-O-Ween Festival (Saturday, Oct. 19)

Courtesy the city of Long Beach.

The El Dorado Nature Center hosts its Howl-O-Ween Festival from 2 to 6 p.m.

You can trick-or-treat your way along the trails, tour an animal education village or “bounce yourself silly in the Ooh-possum Patch.” Kids and families are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite creatures. There will also be face painting, food trucks, storytelling and crafts.

Parking is free with a suggested $5 donation at the door. El Dorado Nature Center is at 7550 E. Spring St. For more information, call 562-570-1745 or click here.

Halloween Spooktacular (Saturday, Oct. 19)

Long Beach Towne Center presents a Halloween Spooktacular from noon to 2 p.m.

The event will feature family-friendly entertainment, including trick-or-treating stations, character meet and greets, balloon twisters, kids’ crafts and a live DJ spinning festive Halloween-themed music.

Long Beach Towne Center is at 7575 Carson Blvd. For more information, click here.

Long Beach Pet Fair (Saturday, Oct. 19 – Sunday, Oct. 19)

Marina Green Park hosts the Long Beach Pet Fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Little Lion Foundation, The Cat Cove Rescue and Long Beach Animal Care Services are hosting what they’re billing as the biggest pet fair the city has ever seen. Over the two days, attendees can enjoy live entertainment, shop at local pet vendors, receive free giveaways and — of course — adopt pets.

Marina Green Park is at 386 E. Shoreline Drive. There is a $5 suggested donation to enter. For more information, visit longbeachpetfair.com.

Interfaith Blessing of the Animals (Sunday, Oct. 20)

Lizette Castro, 38, of Burbank, holds her pet lizard, Big Boss, during an animal blessing event in Long Beach on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Photo by Crystal Niebla.

Justin Rudd’s Community Action Team presents the Interfaith Blessing of the Animals on the concrete boat launch ramp next to Rosie’s Dog Beach at 5:45 p.m.

Seniors, families, singles, and children, are encouraged to bring their horses, dogs, cats, birds, lizards, rabbits, pot-bellied pigs, fish, tortoises and turtles and other well-behaved pets. More than 200 animals are expected to attend. There will be a moment of blessing, silence and vigil at the beginning of the service for pets who have endured inhumane, unethical treatment.

The concrete boat launch ramp is located at 1 Granada Ave. For more information, visit justinrudd.com.