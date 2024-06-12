The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

This Father’s Day weekend presents ample opportunities to hang with dear ol’ dad. A “Taste of Downtown,” a weekend brunch and an Aquarium barbeque are ways to reach his stomach. The weekend starts with a concert at the El Dorado Nature Center and includes a workshop celebrating fathers of LGBTQ families. Rainbow Lagoon Park will also host a large Juneteenth celebration.

Summer Concert Series (Thursday, June 13)

El Dorado Nature Center launches its summer concert series by welcoming the Salty Suites from 7 to 8 p.m.

Enjoy music in a beautiful lakeside setting. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Friends of El Dorado Nature Center can enter at 6 p.m. Bring an eco-friendly dinner and low chairs.

El Dorado Nature Center is at 7550 E. Spring St. For more information, call 562-570-1745.

Taste of Downtown (Thursday, June 13)

The Downtown Long Beach Alliance hosts Taste of Downtown: Pine and Promenade from 5 to 9 p.m.

Get ready for a delicious experience right in the heart of the city. Join the Alliance as they feature restaurants on historic Pine Avenue and The Promenade for a culinary extravaganza that will tantalize your taste buds. Indulge in a variety of dishes and drinks from local restaurants and food vendors. From savory to sweet, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The Taste of Downtown will take place at various locations on Pine Avenue and the Promenade. For more information, a menu and to RSVP, click here.

Father’s Day Weekend Bunch (Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16)

Fuego restaurant offers a specialty menu that features bourbon cocktails including the Classic Dad, made with whiskey, Mexican cola, lime juice and a lime wedge on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also featured on the Father’s Day brunch menu will be salads, breads and dishes like Shrimp Mercado, the Mayan Burger and the Kielbasa Smoked Sausage. Entrees will include Pork Ribs, the Grilled New York Steak and Machaca and Eggs among other tasty specials. Live music will be provided by the Brophy Dale Trio both days from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fuego in Hotel Maya is at 700 Queensway Drive. To make reservations, visit hotelmayalongbeach.com/fuego-restaurant.

Juneteenth Celebration (Saturday, June 15)

Rainbow Lagoon Park hosts the 2024 Long Beach Juneteenth celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Come and help build, educate, and celebrate the community in support of the nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. The event will be filled with entertainment and guest speakers. Invite your family and friends to come and honor this monumental celebration.

Rainbow Lagoon Park is at 400 E. Shoreline Drive. For more information and tickets, click here.

Social Pivot Exhibit (Saturday, June 15)

Mental Health America of Los Angeles and DreamKreator Studio’s Rhonda Love open a multi-day experience at Downtown Long Beach’s Mosaic, and the opening reception takes place from 2 to 5 p.m.

The interactive exhibit explores the complexities arising from the impacts of a global health crisis, environmental change and social justice. The exhibit runs through Friday, June 28.

The Mosaic is at 50 E. Fourth St. For more information, click here.

Celebrating LGBTQ Families (Sunday, June 16)

The Museum of Latin American Art presents “Celebrating LGBTQ Families: Figurative Watercolor Painting Workshop” from 1 to 3 p.m.

MOLAA welcomes gay, bisexual, and transexual fathers and their families as well as straight dads with LGBT children to create art in a safe and inclusive space this Father’s Day weekend. Light refreshments will be served and all materials will be provided. The workshop will take place outdoors in the beautiful sculpture garden. Polaris Castillo will be the guest artist.

MOLAA is at 628 Alamitos Ave. The event is free, but to RSVP, click here.

Father’s Day BBQ (Sunday, June 16)

Aquarium of the Pacific hosts a special Father’s Day BBQ from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Celebrate Father’s Day at the Aquarium with a delicious BBQ lunch served on the outdoor veranda dining area with picturesque views of Rainbow Harbor. While you’re here, don’t miss the opportunity to explore the Aquarium and marvel at the magnificent ocean animals while creating cherished memories. All fathers will receive a complimentary beer or soft drink.

Aquarium of the Pacific is at 100 Aquarium Way. For more information and tickets, call 562-590-3100 or visit aquariumofpacific.org.