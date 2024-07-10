The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

A couple of concerts kick off this weekend’s things-to-do as July sizzles. 2ND & PCH pays homage to ’80s music as the Compound welcomes local talent. Come watch an artist create a masterpiece in front of your eyes. As Beachwood Brewing celebrates 13 years of brewing magic, various locations around the city will be taking part in the bash. If you want to play the artist yourself and just soak up some Latin American culture, MOLAA would be the place for you, or if you want to create your own personal floral arrangement, head over to Farm Lot 59.

Compound Sound Live Concert Series (Thursday, July 11)

Art on the exterior of Compound by artist Tavares Strachan, You Belong Here (Blue #1), 2019. Photo by Laure Joilet.

The Compound presents “Compound Sound: A Live Concert Series with Levitation Room” with supporting band Chapis and fresh beats by DJ Lili Bird of the Good Foot from 6 to 10 p.m.

Levitation Room’s music is influenced by the summer of love and creates a hallucinogenic vibe, painting a picture of sunny days spent with friends in a euphoric haze. Their songs touch on themes of life, love, society, and self-awareness. Local Long Beach artists DJ Lili Bird of the Good Foot and Chapis will open for Levitation Room. They have showcased their own musical stories within the local community.

Compound is at 1395 Coronado Ave. For more information and tickets, click here.

Turn Tables Band (Thursday, July 11)

2ND & PCH presents its Beachside Beats Fest Concert Series, featuring TurnTABLES Band, Best of the ’80s genre, on the Main Stage from 5 to 8 p.m.

Get ready to rock the night away, and relive the magic of the ’80s with a live band playing all your favorite hits. Dust off your leg warmers, tease up your hair and bring your friends for a tubular evening of nostalgic fun.

2ND & PCH is at 6400 Pacific Coast Highway. For more information, visit 2ndandpch.com.

Meet the Artist (Friday, July 12)

Arts Council for Long Beach hosts a Meet the Artist event, featuring Trinh Mai at Veterans Memorial Park from 1 to 5 p.m.

Mai will be working on her mural “We the Propagators,” which will illuminate the rich diversity of Long Beach’s residents, reflecting the harmonious coexistence of the community alongside the native flora and fauna. The mural is a celebration of the various roles we play as caretakers and cultivators of our environment.

Veterans Memorial Park is at 101 E. 28th St. For more information, click here.

Beachwood Brewing 13th Anniversary Celebration (Saturday, July 13)

Beachwood Brewing invites you to celebrate 13 years of brewing magic at its various locations around the city.

Prepare for a day filled with exciting activities, new brews, and tons of fun across all five Beachwood locations. Each spot is bringing something unique to the table, so don’t miss out. To mark this occasion, Beachwood is unleashing its latest creation, Hyperseed IPA, available in cans and on draft. In addition, there will be giveaways, music, food, games, magic and merch.

For locations, visit beachwoodbrewing.com.

Summer Paint and Sip (Saturday, July 13)

The Museum of Latin American Art hosts a Summer Paint and Sip from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Come and enjoy an outdoor painting class where you can learn tips and techniques for painting your own composition. Drawing inspiration from the museum’s famous garden, the event is a celebration of the abundance of Latin American culture and wine. You must be at least 21 years of age and bring ID.

The Museum of Latin American Art is at 628 Alamitos Ave. For more information and tickets, call 562-437-1689 or click here.

U-pick Flowers (Saturday, July 13)

Sasha Kanno cuts flowers at Farm Lot 59, an urban half-acre farm in Central Long Beach, on June 15, 2023. Photo by Tess Kazenoff.

Farm Lot 59 hosts a U-pick Flowers event at 10 a.m.

Summer flowers are bursting with blooms. Farm Lot 59 welcomes you and your family to come and pick flowers. You are welcome to bring a guest, and your purchase is for a bucket of flowers. When you arrive, please check in at the Farmstand and you will receive your bucket. Walk down the road to the farm and assistants will help you get started. You can pick any blooms from the u-pick field, but they need to fit in your bucket.

Farm Lot 59 is at 2714 California Ave. For more information and tickets, call 833-210-3089 or visit farmlot59.org.